Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 06/07/2023

Laurie Berkner Will Release New Music Video 'Wash It'

Laurie Berkner Will Release New Music Video 'Wash It'

Hot Songs Around The World

Daylight
David Kushner
177 entries in 22 charts
Calm Down
Rema
727 entries in 23 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
612 entries in 28 charts
La Bachata
Manuel Turizo
191 entries in 6 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
188 entries in 24 charts
People
Libianca
201 entries in 16 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
477 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
1189 entries in 29 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
846 entries in 28 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A new Laurie Berkner music video for kids, "Wash It," will be released on Friday, July 7.
Vroom vroom! It's time to clean those driving machines! Laurie's truck, car, and bus have gone through muck and mud, so what do she and her young helpers do? They pick up their sponges and hoses and wash those vehicles every which way: side-to-side, round-and-round, bottom-to-top, and up-and-down. Kids will love the rocking beat of this '60s-flavored number.

The inspiration for "Wash It" came from one of Laurie Berkner's fans. "At the height of the pandemic, when I was doing one of my live 'Berkner Break' online concerts, I received a comment from a fan asking for a song about washing vehicles because their son just loved washing cars and trucks," explains Laurie. "I thought it was a great idea but forgot about it until the end of last year, when I suddenly recalled the request and was inspired to write 'Wash It.'"

Recognized as "the queen of kids' music" by People magazine, Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, performer, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. With more than 1 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, and millions of CDs and DVDs sold, Laurie's songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide.

Business Insider dubbed Laurie "the gold standard of the children's music world." As a leader and innovator in children's music and entertainment for more than 25 years, Laurie has released 15 bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist ever to perform in music videos on Nick Jr., appeared regularly on the network's Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Sprout TV. Laurie also created two Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand.

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs, the most recent of which were published by Simon & Schuster. She has also written the music and lyrics for three Off-Broadway children's musicals produced by New York City Children's Theatre. Laurie maintains a busy, nationwide touring schedule, both solo and with The Laurie Berkner Band, and has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many prestigious venues.

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie "the undisputed queen of kindie rock." The Wall Street Journal called Laurie "one of the most popular children's performers in America ... her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups." NPR's All Things Considered declared, "Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children."






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.9682670 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0038988590240479 secs