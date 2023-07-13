The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna, Executive Produced By Roc Nation And Jesse Collins Entertainment, Scores Five 2023 EMMY Nominations



Rod Wardell, Video Control New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna, the most watched Halftime in history has earned five 2023 Emmy nominations. The critically acclaimed show was produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director."We're thrilled to receive 5 Emmy nominations this year and extremely proud of our partnership with the NFL," stated Roc Nation CEO, Desiree Perez. "I'm particularly grateful for Roger Goodell's unwavering trust in our organization and thankful for Robert Kraft's belief in our capabilities and for making the original connection with the NFL. We look forward to continuing to elevate the Super Bowl halftime show and creating unforgettable memories for millions across the world."In 2022, the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar made history, garnering five Creative Arts Emmy nominations, winning three Creative Arts Emmys, including Outstanding Variety Special (Live), a first ever for the show.APPLE MUSIC SUPER BOWL LVII HALFTIME SHOW STARRING RIHANNA NOMINATIONS:Outstanding Production Design For A Variety SpecialThe Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc NationBruce Rodgers, Production Designer Shelley Rodgers, Art DirectorLindsey Breslauer, Art Director Maria Garcia, Art DirectorLily Rodgers, Art DirectorOutstanding Directing For A Variety SpecialThe Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc NationHamish Hamilton, Directed byShawn Carter, Directed byOutstanding Music DirectionThe Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc NationAdam Blackstone, Music DirectorOmar Edwards, Music DirectorOutstanding Variety Special (Live)The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc NationOutstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A SpecialThe Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc NationEric Becker, Technical Director David Alfano, CameraRob Balton, Camera Danny Bonilla, CameraKary D'Alessandro, CameraKeith Dicker, CameraSean Flannery, Camera Kevin French, CameraShaun Harkins, CameraHelena Jackson, CameraTayler Knight, CameraToré Livia, CameraAllen Merriweather, CameraEann Potter, CameraJofre Rosero, CameraKeyan Safyari, CameraCasey Roche, Camera Christopher Rybitski, CameraRod Wardell, Video Control



