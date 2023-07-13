|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna, Executive Produced By Roc Nation And Jesse Collins Entertainment, Scores Five 2023 EMMY Nominations
Hot Songs Around The World
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
652 entries in 28 charts
Calm Down
Rema
755 entries in 23 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
173 entries in 7 charts
People
Libianca
221 entries in 17 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
487 entries in 25 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
188 entries in 22 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
185 entries in 12 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
206 entries in 22 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
861 entries in 28 charts
Most read news of the week
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Music From The Motion Picture By Lorne Balfe Available On July 12, 2023
Lil Uzi Vert's 'Pink Tape' Becomes The First Rap Album In 2023 To Top Billboard's "Top 200 Albums" Chart
Montana Silversmiths Debuts "The Phoenix," Inspired By The Music Of Country Singer/Songwriter Stephanie Quayle
Alternative Folk-Rock Troubadour Fred Abong Releases 'My Way', Final Single Ahead Of 'Fear Pageant' Album
Talking Heads - "Stop Making Sense" To Be Released As Limited Edition 2-LP Set And Digitally With Two Previously Unreleased Songs On August 18, 2023