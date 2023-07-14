Niecie, Celebrating 30 Years Of Blues!





Lifetime Achievement Award winner and former Allman Brothers Johnny Neel, Niecie's music has topped charts all over the world landing on Billboard, RMR, and Living Blues charts. The multi-talented Niecie has been sharing her high-energy music around the world for more than three decades. Releasing six albums and several singles thus far, Niecie has stayed true to her blues and rock roots and has grooved her way into the hearts of fans all across the globe.

This year, Niecie is nominated in multiple categories in the ISSA Awards for her exceptional work in the music industry, including USA Female Songwriter and Female Album of the Year. Her talent was also recognized in four other categories, making her one of the most celebrated artists of the year. Her remarkable achievements are a testament to her dedication and creativity, and she continues to inspire fans and fellow musicians alike with her artistry and passion.

She is a triple nominee at the International Red Carpet Awards for Independent Artists 2023 in The Netherlands. She is up for Best Song of the Year, Entertainment of the Year, and Blues & Jazz Original. Her impressive feat showcases her prowess as an artist and highlights her exceptional talent. The recognition is well-deserved and solidifies her place in the music industry as one of the most outstanding performers of her generation.

Her latest album "Queen Of The Hill." is co-produced with Grammy Lifetime Achievement award winner, former Allman Brothers Johnny Neel. The release was a huge success topping playlists and radio charts around the world including the US, France, United Kingdom just to name a few. "Queen Of The Hill" garnished outstanding press reviews in Belgium, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands as well as in the US. Niecie penned 8 out of the 12 songs on the album that well demonstrates her talent as a highly acclaimed songwriter.

Niecie's illustrious 30 years career has had many special moments and accolades, including being voted Fan Favorite by the L.A. Music Critics Award and named one of the Top 25 Women In Music by Blues-E News Magazine. Deeply rooted in the blues/rock traditions, Niecie makes music on her own terms. Niecie is a stand-alone talent. Well-known for her incredible live performances, Niecie is also a force to be reckoned with in the studio. Here is a powerful voice with an original style all her own. Her versatility as a songwriter is equally impressive.

Born and raised in the Motor City, Niecie's uncompromising vocals contain the knowing scars of the truth, and the result is a sound that infuses elements of her own story into every song she sings, making it her own. She never gave a song a choice. That's just Niecie. Exposed to much of the best that the music world has to offer simply by growing up in Detroit, Niecie developed her own style by absorbing bits and pieces from what she heard as a youngster who was laser-focused on having her own career one day. Whether it was rock, Motown, blues, soul or jazz, if it had something Niecie could use, she latched onto it.

Throughout the course of Niecie's career, she has performed in every state in the US except for 8. Niecie has blown the crowds away at festivals worldwide including the Cancun Jazz Festival, Jackson Bluesfest, Blues On The Hill, East Port Bluesfest, to name a few. Niecie is no stranger to the most renowned clubs on the circuit having performed at the House of Blues, B.B. King's, Hard Rock Café, Manny's Car Wash, and several guest appearances at Buddy Guy's Legend. Niecie is praised for her high-energy performances and for leaving it all on the stage.




