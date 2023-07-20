Carminho's Album 'Portuguesa' Due August 18 In US Via Nonesuch, Ahead Of Fall Tour





The sixth album of Carminho's career, Portuguesa features fourteen compositions, including several of her own songs as well as those of other writers, including traditional fado songs, through which she explores various combinations within the canons, reimagining the form.



The artist says of her album: "The album Portuguesa began to take shape in 2019 and its genesis has the same basis as all the previous ones: A permanent fascination with fado, for its inexhaustible paths and possibilities within the same matrix, and recognizing in it the most natural language to express myself. For me, fado is a language more than a message, a path more than a destination.



She continues, "But if on the previous album I explored the most personal and intuitive experience I had with my family, listening to my mother sing, in fado houses, meeting and learning from the best interpreters, on this last one I dedicated myself to researching the composition and poetry, daring to compose original traditional fados and to delve into technical and historical issues of building a repertoire."



CARMINHO ON TOUR IN NORTH AMERICA:

Oct 6 Berklee Performance Center Boston, MA

Oct 8 South

Oct 9 City Winery Chicago, IL

Oct 12 Bing Concert Hall Stanford, CA

Oct 13 SFJAZZ Center San Francisco, CA

Oct 14 Luckman Fine Arts Complex Los Angeles, CA

Oct 15 Centennial Theatre Vancouver, BC

Oct 18 Théâtre Outremont Montreal, QC

Oct 21 St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts Toronto, ON New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The new album from Portuguese fado singer Carminho, Portuguesa, is due for release in the US on CD and vinyl August 18, 2023, available to pre-order here; the self-produced record was released to critical acclaim earlier this year. In celebration of its US release, Carminho returns to the US for the first time since 2019 with dates beginning October 6 in Boston and including shows across North America including NJ, California, Chicago, Montreal, Vancouver, and Toronto.The sixth album of Carminho's career, Portuguesa features fourteen compositions, including several of her own songs as well as those of other writers, including traditional fado songs, through which she explores various combinations within the canons, reimagining the form.The artist says of her album: "The album Portuguesa began to take shape in 2019 and its genesis has the same basis as all the previous ones: A permanent fascination with fado, for its inexhaustible paths and possibilities within the same matrix, and recognizing in it the most natural language to express myself. For me, fado is a language more than a message, a path more than a destination.She continues, "But if on the previous album I explored the most personal and intuitive experience I had with my family, listening to my mother sing, in fado houses, meeting and learning from the best interpreters, on this last one I dedicated myself to researching the composition and poetry, daring to compose original traditional fados and to delve into technical and historical issues of building a repertoire."CARMINHO ON TOUR IN NORTH AMERICA:Oct 6 Berklee Performance Center Boston, MAOct 8 South Orange Performing Arts Center South Orange, NJOct 9 City Winery Chicago, ILOct 12 Bing Concert Hall Stanford, CAOct 13 SFJAZZ Center San Francisco, CAOct 14 Luckman Fine Arts Complex Los Angeles, CAOct 15 Centennial Theatre Vancouver, BCOct 18 Théâtre Outremont Montreal, QCOct 21 St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts Toronto, ON



