Rhiannon Giddens Shares "Yet To Be," Featuring Jason Isbell, From New Album You're The One, Due August 18, 2023

* w/Silkroad Ensemble New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rhiannon Giddens has released "Yet to Be," a new single from her forthcoming album, You're the One, which is due August 18 on Nonesuch Records and is available to pre-order here. "Yet to Be" features Jason Isbell and tells the story of a Black woman and an Irish man falling in love in America. Giddens chose to collaborate with Isbell for his steadfast advocacy and support for Black women in the industry, admiring both his singing and his character. You can watch the video here:You're the One, Giddens' first album of all original songs, has already received critical praise, with Uncut calling the album an "accomplished tour d'horizon by [a] prolific polymath." The Arts Desk says: "Mingling Memphis-style horns with an Appalachian feel and her own particular soulful Americana, this isn't tricksy music, just upfront, inclusive, immediate and human." Of the title track "You're the One," the New York Times says "the song explodes out of her string-band foundations-banjo and fiddle-into full-tilt rock choruses, bursting with euphoria."Giddens also recently announced the biggest headlining shows of her career, including performances at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the Barbican Centre in London, the Beacon Theatre in New York City, and the Ace Theater in Los Angeles. See below for details and tickets; for all the latest, visit nonesuch.com/on-tour.You're the One, produced by Jack Splash (Kendrick Lamar, Solange, Alicia Keys, Valerie June, Tank and the Bangas), features twelve songs, written over the course of Giddens' career, that burst with life-affirming energy, drawing from the folk music that she knows so deeply, as well as its pop descendants. It was recorded with a band composed of Giddens's closest musical collaborators from the past decade alongside musicians from producer Splash's own Rolodex, topped off with a horn section, making an impressive ten- to twelve-person ensemble. The collaborators include Italian multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi plus multi-instrumentalist Dirk Powell, bassist Jason Sypher, and Congolese guitarist Niwel Tsumbu. The album features electric and upright bass, conga, Cajun and piano accordions, guitars, a Western string section, and Miami horns, among other instruments, capturing the inclusive spirit that channels through all of her work.RHIANNON GIDDENS ON TOURSep 13 University of Iowa Iowa City, IASep 14 The Sheldon St. Louis, MOSep 15 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TNSep 17 Athenaeum Center Chicago, ILSep 18 Michigan Theater Grand Rapids, MISep 19 St. Cecilia Music Center Grand Rapids, MISep 20 Koerner Hall Toronto, ONSep 22 House of Blues Boston, MASep 23 University of Maine Orono, MESep 24 FreshGrass North Adams, MASep 26 Keswick Theatre Glenside, PASep 27 University of Maryland College Park, MDSep 28 Carolina Theater Greensboro, NCSep 30 UNCW Kenan Auditorium Wilmington, NCOct 1 Modlin Center, University of Richmond Richmond, VAOct 2 Paramount Theatre Charlottesville, VANov 5 George Mason University Center for the Arts Concert Hall* Fairfax, VANov 9 The Granada Theatre* Santa Barbara, CANov 10 Balboa Theatre* San Diego, CANov 11 Soka Performing Arts Center* Aliso Viejo, CANov 12 The Saroya at CSUN* Northridge, CANov 15 Bing Concert Hall* Stanford, CANov 16 Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts* Davis, CANov 17 Zellerbach Hall* Berkeley, CANov 18 Green Music Center* Sonoma, CAFeb 10 Maison de la Culture Creteil, FRANCEFeb 11 Doornroosje Main Hall Nijmegen, NETHERLANDSFeb 13 Paradiso Amsterdam, NETHERLANDSFeb 14 Ancienne Belgique Brussels, BELGIUMFeb 17 Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, GERMANYFeb 18 Lido Berlin, GERMANYFeb 19 Kulturkirche Ost Cologne, GERMANYFeb 21 Barbican Hall London, UKFeb 23 Pavilion Theatre Glasgow, UKFeb 25 Vicar Street Dublin, IRELANDMar 14 Holy Cross University Worcester, MAMar 16 Beacon Theatre New York, NYMar 19 Penn State University Eisenhower Auditorium State College, PAMar 20 Memorial Hall Cincinnati, OHApr 19 Meany Center for the Performing Arts Seattle, WAApr 25 Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA* w/Silkroad Ensemble



