All Military Alt-Rock Group Silence & Light Share Q&A On New Album 'Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda'





THOMAS and STAHL have shared how SILENCE & LIGHT came together and sharing stories about the "making of" the new album, COULDA, SHOULDA, WOULDA… in the below Q&A. See some behind-the-scenes footage in the music video for their lead single "Slinky" here.



SILENCE & LIGHT Q&A:



SILENCE & LIGHT is an all-veteran band and includes former members of all four branches of the military (Army, Air Force, Marines & Navy). How did you all meet and when did you come to realize you were all passionate about music?



STAHL: "I met Brad very early on, in the summer of 2017. I have played guitar or bass in punk and hard rock bands since I was 11 years old, and I kept a room in my house with all of my gear to jam with friends while I was in the service. When I left active duty I worked for a non-profit called the Marine Raider Foundation (who were one of our beneficiaries for 'Volume One').I kept seeing Brad's Instagram account pop up advertising that he was a former special operations veteran who was starting a band with Jason Everman to raise money for organizations like ours. I shot Brad a note telling him that I was a long-time guitar/bass player and that I'd like to learn how I could get the Marine Raider Foundation to be one of his beneficiaries. He responded by asking if I still played bass and if that was something I'd like to do and we've been thick as thieves ever since. We didn't even have a drummer yet, but the energy and musical connection were both very palpable, so I knew that we would find the rest of the parts organically, and we did."



THOMAS: "I've been passionate about music since I was three, writing songs about my childhood world and the things around me. My parents took me to see



Where did the name Silence & Light come from and what does it mean?



STAHL: "In the early 2000s, I was turned onto a British poet named



A portion of the funds from your new album COULDA, SHOULDA, WOULDA… be donated to charitable organizations that support veterans and first responders and since your formation you've focused on giving back every step of the way. Can you share some of the charities you've supported and how their charitable efforts align with the band's mission?



THOMAS: "This was the impetus for me in forming the band. After seeing dozens of foundations and 5013C charities stand up for those lost to suicide and combat, I wanted to contribute in a more personal way to the community in which I served without asking people for money. I personally contribute to the recording, mixing, and mastering and to date have donated upwards of $60,000 towards releasing these two albums. That's my personal contribution and all that I'm hoping for is for people to buy and/or stream the music so that we can contribute our royalties to these amazing organizations. Warriors Heart is special to me. Not only was it founded by a former teammate of mine, but they use art as a form of therapy whether that's music, poetry, painting, sculpting, etc. That really speaks to me."



The band co-produced COULDA, SHOULDA, WOULDA… with veteran music biz producer, manager and engineer Dick Hodgin who's worked with artists including Hootie and the Blowfish, Lynryd Skynryd, Corrosion Of Conformity,



STAHL: "We found Dick's studio because I kept driving past it on my way to work! I decided to give him a call and Dick provided me with a great overview of what a production would be like with him. Specifically, Dick had analog equipment and the ability to record to tape if we wanted. Now that we call Raleigh 'home,' we decided to go with it and we are very glad that we did. We learned a lot from our first album's production, which was under the tutelage and leadership of Grammy-winner and former U.S. Marine, Josh Gudwin (Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny), and was recorded at Stagg Street Studio in Van Nuys, CA. Ultimately, we decided that recording closer to home would give us a better chance to stretch our budget out and spend some more time in the studio trying new things. Dick's knowledge and experience really helped us to formulate a clear vision for how we wanted each song to sound and really helped us capture what we believe is 'our sound' and the way it translates live."



THOMAS: We loved our experience working with A-list producer Josh Gudwin (Du Lipa/Justin Beiber/Bad Bunny/etc) on our first album but we recognized that the best way for us to get the sounds and textures that we wanted was to produce the album ourselves with the help of someone experienced such as Dick Hodgin. In conjunction, Johannes Raassina did the mixing and a bit of production, and he's been with us since our first album. One of the unique things Dick offered was running our ProTools sessions to tape for that added warmth and analog vibe. Johannes was a real pro working digital and analog mixes and mastering for us through that process. Most of our music wasn't on the grid so I feel it's far more lively than the first album and I'm super proud of the team effort."



Walk us through the writing process of COULDA, SHOULDA, WOULDA…, what are some of the main themes that come up throughout the album? What impact has your combined time in the military led to those themes and your overall sound?



STAHL: "This album has been a long time coming. When we completed 'Volume One,' we immediately started working on new material and had about nine songs complete when we unanimously decided to scrap them…they just didn't feel right. Right around that time, COVID hit and we were in this limbo of not being able to get out and support our recent release ('Volume One' came out in the fall of 2019). One day, Brad said he had some new material and I'm pretty sure the first new song we worked on was 'Slinky,' followed by 'Purple' and what is now called 'Looks Like Rain.' We immediately fell in love with these songs because they gave each member of the band room to play his own way, so I enjoyed getting to be a bit more loose on the bass."



"The challenge of space in a song usually results in either a really great arrangement or clutter. One of our strengths, due to our background, is that we are very direct. Practice is a workday, and we can hammer through several new songs in just a few hours. We are very forward and open, with no subversion or passive aggression. We've been complimented on our work ethic and demeanor in the studio and on the road, and I like to think that it's because we are all very committed and focused to the task at hand, which is exactly how we had to be in our jobs in the military."



The band's sound taps into the nostalgia of the 90's alternative / grunge scene. How does rhythm guitarist Jason Everman's history being a member of



STAHL: "Jason's contributions are always the things that allow the song to find its final identity. A great example is the song 'Driven.' We worked on that song for a few weeks while Jason was unavailable, and when he came in, he wrote all of the underlying guitar parts that give the song a bit of a darker edge. I have always felt that before Jason's input on 'Driven' it felt like it was inspired by Rush. When Jason was done with it, it felt like some of the heavier Thin Lizzy tracks, like 'Massacre.' I think Jason's experience has given us a member who provides that unique perspective that helps turn something from good to great."



THOMAS: "Jason is a long-time friend and I love that he's contributing. His additions are subtle but impactful to our sound. What impresses me most about what Jason has contributed is that generally, he doesn't know the songs until he's in the studio with us and what he adds is flavored by what he's feeling in that moment.



If you could perform a show with any other artist, living or dead, who would it be and why? What would you tell them if you were to hang out with each other backstage?



STAHL: "For me, I'd say



THOMAS: "This moment has come somewhat full circle for me. Through my good friend Jack Osbourne, I've been able to hang out with Ozzy (and Sharon). They're incredibly gracious people. I was able to tell Ozzy firsthand how his music impacted me, specifically during deployments.



COULDA, SHOULDA, WOULDA... Track Listing:

1. Slinky

2. Hammer

3. Purple

4. Looks Like Rain

5. Space Needles

6. Coming Home

7. Cupcake

8. Pissed

9. Driven

10. Straight Lines

