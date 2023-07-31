Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 31/07/2023

LA's Grave Secrets Release New Single "Bad Blood" Produced By Alex Estrada (Joyce Manor & Touche Amore)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles-based four-piece band Grave Secrets are sharing their latest single "Bad Bood," out now on Wiretap Records.

Grave Secrets seamlessly melds melodic punk & hardcore influences. Every member is a profound lover of nostalgic sounds with a modern touch.
Grave Secrets works exclusively works with Alex Estrada (Joyce Manor & Touche Amore) at his Pale Moon Ranch studio.
Wiretap Records will release the band's upcoming album later this year.

www.instagram.com/wiretaprecords
https://www.facebook.com/wiretaprecords.
https://twitter.com/wiretaprecords






