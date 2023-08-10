Will Smith Declares SAG-AFTRA And WGA Strikes "A Pivotal Moment For Our Profession"





Taking to his Instagram page on Friday (July 28), the Oscar-winning actor and rapper declared that this moment in time is important for both guilds to get the pay they deserve, and require in order to live a full life.



"I wanna talk for a second about ACTING," he wrote in the caption. "As some of y'all mighta heard, my guild, @SAGAFTRA are on strike along with our writer colleagues in the WGA. It's a pivotal moment for our profession.



"33 years into my career as an actor and there are still some days when I feel like I'm that kid from Philly who's on borrowed time, even though I know I've been extraordinarily blessed and lucky to have worked as an actor all this time. It's thanks to my friend, my teacher and my mentor @aaronspeiser whom I fondly refer to as 'coach' that those days when I feel like I don't belong are fewer and further between."



The post also prompted a comment from the SAG-AFTRA Guild themselves, who wrote: "Thank you for your support, Will!"







Snoop took to Instagram to make the cancellations official with an announcement. The two Hollywood Bowl dates featured



"We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show," Snoop wrote.



