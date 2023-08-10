Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Movies and TV 10/08/2023

Will Smith Declares SAG-AFTRA And WGA Strikes "A Pivotal Moment For Our Profession"

Will Smith Declares SAG-AFTRA And WGA Strikes "A Pivotal Moment For Our Profession"

Hot Songs Around The World

People
Libianca
252 entries in 17 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
195 entries in 7 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
210 entries in 12 charts
Calm Down
Rema
799 entries in 23 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
708 entries in 28 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
257 entries in 23 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
221 entries in 22 charts
Baby Don't Hurt Me
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
199 entries in 19 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
415 entries in 23 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Will Smith has declared his solidarity with the striking SAG-AFTRA actors and WGA writers and thinks that what they're doing is a flashpoint for the industry.

Taking to his Instagram page on Friday (July 28), the Oscar-winning actor and rapper declared that this moment in time is important for both guilds to get the pay they deserve, and require in order to live a full life.

"I wanna talk for a second about ACTING," he wrote in the caption. "As some of y'all mighta heard, my guild, @SAGAFTRA are on strike along with our writer colleagues in the WGA. It's a pivotal moment for our profession.

"33 years into my career as an actor and there are still some days when I feel like I'm that kid from Philly who's on borrowed time, even though I know I've been extraordinarily blessed and lucky to have worked as an actor all this time. It's thanks to my friend, my teacher and my mentor @aaronspeiser whom I fondly refer to as 'coach' that those days when I feel like I don't belong are fewer and further between."

The post also prompted a comment from the SAG-AFTRA Guild themselves, who wrote: "Thank you for your support, Will!"

Will Smith isn't the only rapper who is standing in solidarity with the strikers. On Tuesday (June 25), Snoop Dogg announced that he's canceled a pair of Hollywood Bowl shows slated for October as he stands in solidarity with those on the front lines of the writer and actors' strikes.

Snoop took to Instagram to make the cancellations official with an announcement. The two Hollywood Bowl dates featured Dr. Dre on the bill and were originally slated for June before being pushed to October with hopes of the strikes being over, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

"We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show," Snoop wrote.

"We stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work."






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0153680 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0040848255157471 secs