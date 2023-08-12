Luke Bryan Releases New Song "Southern And Slow" Today



Country music superstar and television personality New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan releases a new song "Southern and Slow" today across all digital platforms. "Southern and Slow," the third song off a forthcoming album, was written by Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson and Chase McGill and co-produced by Jeff Stevens and Jody Stevens."'Southern and Slow' reflects on simple times," said Luke. "Those picture-perfect moments like the sun setting behind a water tower, honey dripping off a spoon, well, it doesn't get much country'er than that. Let's slow it down southern style because this life seems to be moving faster than ever."Luke's current radio single "But I Got A Beer In My Hand," the follow up single to his 30th career #1 "Country On," is climbing the charts.Earlier this week Luke announced the final dates of his record-breaking Las Vegas headlining engagement at Resorts World Theatre and tomorrow night he brings his "Country On Tour" back home to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. The Georgia native talks about his success and how he reached career moments like these and the help he has received along the way in this week's People Magazine cover story. For tickets and details on all concerts go to LukeBryan.comCountry music superstar and television personality Luke Bryan has released 30 No. 1 hits, garnered nearly 20 billion worldwide streams and has more RIAA certified digital single certifications than any other Country artist of all time with 81.5 Million. His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for millions and millions of fans inclusive of 36 stadium concerts, Farm Tours, Spring Break shows, and eight sold-out 'Crash My Playa' destination concert events. Bryan has won 50+ major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard's Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters. wrapped season 6 on ABC's American Idol in May. Luke, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie have served as celebrity judges on ABC's American Idol for six years and will return for the seventh season in 2024.



