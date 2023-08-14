The FIXX Comes To Warner Theatre, November 22, 2023





Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit: www.warnertheatre.org. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Warner Theatre will welcome The FIXX with support by Kasim Sulton to the Oneglia Auditorium, Wednesday, November 22 at 8 pm! Tickets are on sale now! For tickets and more info, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.The FIXX has been often heralded as one of the most innovative bands to come out of the MTV era. Instantly recognizable, The FIXX sound is unmistakably unique and stands out among the thousands of artists filling the airwaves. Songs such as "One Thing Leads To Another", "Red Skies" and "Saved By Zero" remain everyday staples in television, films and on radio stations that continue to break new acts inspired by the era that The FIXX helped to define.The FIXX were then, and still are now; Cy Curnin on vocals, Rupert Greenall on keyboards, Jamie West-Oram on guitar, Adam Woods on drums, and bassist Dan K. Brown. About Kasim Kasim is at the top of the call sheet whenever established rock artists need an anchor who can both hold down the low end and harmonize alongside the best vocalists in the business, whether it be on the live stage or in the recording studio. (Sulton is also a top- shelf bandleader and songwriter in his own right, having graced the Top 40 a few times himself.)Indeed, Sulton has played with a veritable who's who of rock royalty who continue to be broadcast all across this country's programming dial day in and day out. In addition to having been Todd Rundgren's go-to righthand bass player in Utopia and his various solo projects for over 45 years and counting, Sulton has been a valued band member for artists like Meat Loaf (for whom he also served as music director for 10 years), Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Hall & Oates, Cheap Trick, Patty Smyth, former Eagles guitarist Don Felder, Cyndi Lauper and Blue Öyster Cult, to name but a few.The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community.The Warner Theatre is supported by the Department of Economic and Community Development, Connecticut Office of the Arts.Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit: www.warnertheatre.org.



