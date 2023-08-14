Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 14/08/2023

Mexican Rock-Funk Trio Los Discorde Releases Breezy New Single "El Mar" On My Grito

Hot Songs Around The World

People
Libianca
253 entries in 17 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
197 entries in 7 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
212 entries in 12 charts
Calm Down
Rema
804 entries in 23 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
714 entries in 28 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
260 entries in 23 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
223 entries in 22 charts
Baby Don't Hurt Me
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
201 entries in 19 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
416 entries in 23 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Discorde is the latest band signed to Latin alternative/indie label My Grito Industries.
The band (from Mexico) has a new song called "El Mar" that is out everywhere today, along with a new music video.
Stream on Spotify:


Los Discorde says, ""El Mar" is a simple and constant reminder to enjoy ourselves and enjoy others whenever possible. The feeling of being with someone where calm is the most latent, like the Sea, is a total experience because you forget about time and focus on being."

Formed in 2012, Los Discorde is originally from the State of Mexico (Ixtapaluca). Featuring a Rock/Funk sound, the band is comprised of Dante Alejandre (vocalist and guitarist), Gibran Perez(drums), Ricardo Vázquez (Synth and vocals).

The trio bonded over their shared love of music and have a strong passion for creating art that is both energetic and thought-provoking. Their sound is a blend of rock, funk, pop, and synth rock. They like to write songs about life and the experiences they share with each other.

In their live shows, the band conveys a sense of freedom, energy, and love. They want their audience to feel the same joy and excitement that they feel when they play music. The band's goal is to create an atmosphere of creative freedom, where anything is possible. They love to travel and share their music with people from all over the world.

Now Los Discorde begins a new stage with a new single called "El Mar "(The Sea) that will be part of a new EP coming soon via My Grito.

"Mexican band Los Discorde has a fresh sound. With references to city pop sophistication and funk-inspired grooves, their music is as smooth as silk. "El Mar" is a catchy number, if there ever was one, full of jazzy chords and wavy vocals... a song full of vibes." -Remezcla

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/losdiscorde
Facebook - www.facebook.com/losdiscorde






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0187480 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0051560401916504 secs