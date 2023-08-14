Mexican Rock-Funk Trio Los Discorde Releases Breezy New Single "El Mar" On My Grito



Facebook - www.facebook.com/losdiscorde New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Discorde is the latest band signed to Latin alternative/indie label My Grito Industries.The band (from Mexico) has a new song called " El Mar " that is out everywhere today, along with a new music video.Stream on Spotify:Los Discorde says, "" El Mar " is a simple and constant reminder to enjoy ourselves and enjoy others whenever possible. The feeling of being with someone where calm is the most latent, like the Sea, is a total experience because you forget about time and focus on being."Formed in 2012, Los Discorde is originally from the State of Mexico (Ixtapaluca). Featuring a Rock/Funk sound, the band is comprised of Dante Alejandre (vocalist and guitarist), Gibran Perez(drums), Ricardo Vázquez (Synth and vocals).The trio bonded over their shared love of music and have a strong passion for creating art that is both energetic and thought-provoking. Their sound is a blend of rock, funk, pop, and synth rock. They like to write songs about life and the experiences they share with each other.In their live shows, the band conveys a sense of freedom, energy, and love. They want their audience to feel the same joy and excitement that they feel when they play music. The band's goal is to create an atmosphere of creative freedom, where anything is possible. They love to travel and share their music with people from all over the world.Now Los Discorde begins a new stage with a new single called "El Mar "(The Sea) that will be part of a new EP coming soon via My Grito."Mexican band Los Discorde has a fresh sound. With references to city pop sophistication and funk-inspired grooves, their music is as smooth as silk. " El Mar " is a catchy number, if there ever was one, full of jazzy chords and wavy vocals... a song full of vibes." -RemezclaInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/losdiscordeFacebook - www.facebook.com/losdiscorde



