Renee Rapp Releases Stunning Debut Album "Snow Angel"

Also included on the album is the stunning title track. "I'll make it through the winter if it kills me, I can make it faster if I hurry," Rapp belts over delicately played piano. "An angel in the snow until I'm worthy, but if it kills me, I tried." Rapp's vulnerable admissions are punctuated by swelling instrumentals as the song progresses. Other highlights include "The Wedding Song," a slithering sensation that transforms into a towering ballad in which she belts out: "You were my one who set my world on fire. I know there's heaven but we must be higher." Also featured on the album is "23," a typically unfiltered tearjerker that beautifully captures the rising star's unbridled talent.



Urban Outfitters: https://reneerapp.lnk.to/snowangel/urbanoutfitters New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The acclaimed singer-songwriter Reneé Rapp releases her highly anticipated, emotionally raw debut album Snow Angel. The 12-track release boasts a dynamic blend of soulful ballads and undeniable pop hits, culminating in an impressive showcase of vocal versatility and songwriting talent. Stream Snow Angel (Interscope Records/ Universal Music) by Reneé Rapp.Included in today's release is the anthemic lead single " Pretty Girls ", a punchy, upbeat record that draws fans in with its spine-tingling beat and punching hooks. The accompanying music video, directed by Cara Delevingne, is a cinematically stunning visual representation of both the nostalgic thrill and anxious uncertainty of falling in love. Portraying the love interest opposite Rapp is model Scarlett Leithold.Rapp has been on an undeniable hot streak as of lately, coming off 2 recent MTV VMA nominations in the Best New Artist and PUSH Performance of the year categories. Earlier this week, she was announced as the latest artist to join RADAR, Spotify's marquee emerging artist program dedicated to spotlighting emerging artists around the world. Rapp also just launched her exclusive Apple Music Radio Show titled "Angel Hour", a six episode deep dive into the making of "Snow Angel".Also included on the album is the stunning title track. "I'll make it through the winter if it kills me, I can make it faster if I hurry," Rapp belts over delicately played piano. "An angel in the snow until I'm worthy, but if it kills me, I tried." Rapp's vulnerable admissions are punctuated by swelling instrumentals as the song progresses. Other highlights include "The Wedding Song," a slithering sensation that transforms into a towering ballad in which she belts out: "You were my one who set my world on fire. I know there's heaven but we must be higher." Also featured on the album is "23," a typically unfiltered tearjerker that beautifully captures the rising star's unbridled talent. Snow Angel was produced with Alexander 23 (Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae), who Rapp first collaborated with on "Bruises," a track about the cost of putting on a brave face for everyone else's benefit.SNOW ANGEL TRACKLIST:1) Talk Too Much2) I Hate Boston3) Poison Poison4) Gemini Moon5) Snow Angel6) So What Now7) The Wedding Song8) Pretty Girls9) Tummy Hurts10) I Wish11) Willow12) 23 Fresh off the heels of an exhilarating live performance on The Today Show's Summer Concert Series, Rapp is currently gearing up to trailblaze across the U.S this fall for her first major headlining run on the Snow Hard Feelings Tour. Within only one day of public on-sale, the Broadway-trained vocal powerhouse sold a whopping 65K tickets in North America alone. Now, with a month to go before opening night, Rapp's tour is officially sold out. The staggering numbers for this tour include already sold out shows at iconic venues across the nation, including The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, and multiple New York shows—with a multi-night stint at Terminal 5 and one at Avant Gardner—along with other top markets.Since her debut, Rapp has carved out her own niche with unapologetic candor, heart-on-her-sleeve lyrics, and sheer undeniable star power. Now, with Snow Angel, she is poised to take it to the next level.Reneé Rapp knew she was born to perform ever since she was a child. Even in her earliest memories, her love of music was always present. "I couldn't sit still in the car unless there was music," she says. "Otherwise, I would cry the entire time." The North Carolina native began harnessing her natural creativity by writing and recording songs when she was just a teenager. Eventually, her career took off when she landed the coveted role of Regina George in the Tony-nominated Mean Girls musical on Broadway. Shortly after, she found widespread recognition and praise—from the likes of W, Harper's Bazaar, and The Hollywood Reporter for her performance as Leighton on the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls written by Mindy Kaling. Rapp then turned her attention back to music, sharing her threadbare insecurities on debut single "Tattoos." Since then, her songs have caught on like wildfire with listeners. The multi-hyphenate's entire debut headline tour sold out in a matter of minutes, her inspiring single "Too Well" has impacted the Top 40, and her discography has amassed over 200 million streams and counting. Not only that, she will be reprising the role of Regina George in the forthcoming Paramount+ feature adaptation of the Broadway musical Mean Girls. Rapp's 2022 debut EP Everything to Everyone, as well as its deluxe edition, firmly established her pop staying power, while her debut LP, Snow Angel, is an elevated showcase the hitmaker's vulnerable approach to songwriting and stunning vocal range.Reneé Rapp - Snow Angel eAlbumRetail: https://reneerapp.lnk.to/snowangelAmazon: https://reneerapp.lnk.to/snowangel/amazonmusicAmazon (Vinyl): https://reneerapp.lnk.to/snowangel/amazonvinylAmazon (CD): https://reneerapp.lnk.to/snowangel/amazoncdApple Pre-Add: https://reneerapp.lnk.to/snowangel/applemusiciTunes: https://reneerapp.lnk.to/snowangel/itunesRecord Store Day: https://reneerapp.lnk.to/snowangel/recordstoredaySpotify Pre-Save: https://reneerapp.lnk.to/snowangel/spotifyTarget: https://reneerapp.lnk.to/snowangel/targetUrban Outfitters: https://reneerapp.lnk.to/snowangel/urbanoutfitters



