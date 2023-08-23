Victoria Monet, SZA, Leon Thomas, Rema & More Included In DJ Max October's Latest Mix 'Feel Trip 004'





The Feel Trip series is a testament to Max October's passion for R&B music and serves as his way of pushing the genre forward, dispelling the myth that "R&B Is Dead." Feel Trip is a sonic exploration of the rich and diverse spectrum of R&B music featuring both new artists and revisiting old favorites. This fourth installment in the series follows Feel Trip 003, Feel Trip 002, and Feel Trip 001, which all came out this year starting in March.



Max October is an exceptionally talented self-taught open-format DJ and culture curator with over a decade of experience in experiential, music, and television production working with companies such as Viacom, Warner





Max has spun Hip-Hop, R&B, Afrobeat, Dancehall, and Top 40 for brands and artists like Twitter, Nike, Giphy, HBO, R&B Star Miguel, Wrangler, Microsoft, Live Nation, and more. Max has also graced a number of festival and conference stages, including SXSW, COMPLEXCON, A3C, and The BET

Armed with 14+ years of understanding music, business, and the culture; Max continues to shift and shape the way culture is consumed from a local and global perspective. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Max October, buzzing DJ and culture curator, releases his highly anticipated new DJ mix, Feel Trip 004. Within its 58-minute duration, the Feel Trip 004 mix effortlessly blends the golden hour's ambiance with the wistful end of summer, creating a laid-back vibe that mirrors the setting sun. The mix begins with an ode to summer from Snoh Aalegra with "Be My Summer." The rest of the mix includes 30 songs, including well-known artists such as SZA, Snoh Aalegra, Lucky Daye, and emerging artists such as Tone Stith, Maeta, PJ, and more!The Feel Trip series is a testament to Max October's passion for R&B music and serves as his way of pushing the genre forward, dispelling the myth that "R&B Is Dead." Feel Trip is a sonic exploration of the rich and diverse spectrum of R&B music featuring both new artists and revisiting old favorites. This fourth installment in the series follows Feel Trip 003, Feel Trip 002, and Feel Trip 001, which all came out this year starting in March.Max October is an exceptionally talented self-taught open-format DJ and culture curator with over a decade of experience in experiential, music, and television production working with companies such as Viacom, Warner Music Group, Sony Music, Spotify, and Columbia Records.Max has spun Hip-Hop, R&B, Afrobeat, Dancehall, and Top 40 for brands and artists like Twitter, Nike, Giphy, HBO, R&B Star Miguel, Wrangler, Microsoft, Live Nation, and more. Max has also graced a number of festival and conference stages, including SXSW, COMPLEXCON, A3C, and The BET Experience Festival.Armed with 14+ years of understanding music, business, and the culture; Max continues to shift and shape the way culture is consumed from a local and global perspective.



