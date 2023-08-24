Sharpening An Old Classic: Messer Releases Electrifying Cover Of "Cuts Like A Knife" + Official Music Video





Maddox Messer, Bass/ Vocals New York, NY (Top40 Charts) We are excited to present MESSER's thrilling rendition of "Cuts Like a Knife" - a classic rock hit that has been given a fresh edge by this talented Texas rock band. MESSER, whose name translates to "knife" in German, has taken this iconic song and sharpened it to perfection, breathing new life into an ageless favorite. With its irresistible energy, powerful vocals, and hard-hitting instrumentals, MESSER's cover is a must-listen for any rock enthusiast. We believe this rendition has the potential to captivate audiences and become an instant favorite on many playlists around the World.MESSER's cover of "Cuts Like a Knife" embraces the essence of the original while infusing it with their distinctive style. From the very first note, listeners will be drawn in by the band's electrifying sound and the raw passion conveyed through their performance. The captivating vocals and the soaring guitar riffs complement each other flawlessly, creating a dynamic and unforgettable experience for the audience. This electrifying energy will undoubtedly leave listeners eager to hear more from MESSER.Covering an iconic classic like Bryan Adams' "Cuts Like a Knife" is no easy task, but MESSER has managed to strike the perfect balance between honoring the original and adding their signature MESSER sound.Messer is:Dereak Messer, Lead Vocals Bobby Tillotson, Guitar/VocalsKenn Youngar, Drums/VocalsMaddox Messer, Bass/ Vocals



