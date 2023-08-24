Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 24/08/2023

Sharpening An Old Classic: Messer Releases Electrifying Cover Of "Cuts Like A Knife" + Official Music Video

Hot Songs Around The World

Last Night
Morgan Wallen
226 entries in 12 charts
Baby Don't Hurt Me
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
218 entries in 19 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
172 entries in 24 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
743 entries in 28 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
209 entries in 7 charts
Calm Down
Rema
827 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
172 entries in 16 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
240 entries in 22 charts
Sprinter
Dave & Central Cee
200 entries in 20 charts
People
Libianca
271 entries in 17 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
283 entries in 23 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) We are excited to present MESSER's thrilling rendition of "Cuts Like a Knife" - a classic rock hit that has been given a fresh edge by this talented Texas rock band. MESSER, whose name translates to "knife" in German, has taken this iconic song and sharpened it to perfection, breathing new life into an ageless favorite. With its irresistible energy, powerful vocals, and hard-hitting instrumentals, MESSER's cover is a must-listen for any rock enthusiast. We believe this rendition has the potential to captivate audiences and become an instant favorite on many playlists around the World.

MESSER's cover of "Cuts Like a Knife" embraces the essence of the original while infusing it with their distinctive style. From the very first note, listeners will be drawn in by the band's electrifying sound and the raw passion conveyed through their performance. The captivating vocals and the soaring guitar riffs complement each other flawlessly, creating a dynamic and unforgettable experience for the audience. This electrifying energy will undoubtedly leave listeners eager to hear more from MESSER.

Covering an iconic classic like Bryan Adams' "Cuts Like a Knife" is no easy task, but MESSER has managed to strike the perfect balance between honoring the original and adding their signature MESSER sound.

Messer is:
Dereak Messer, Lead Vocals
Bobby Tillotson, Guitar/Vocals
Kenn Youngar, Drums/Vocals
Maddox Messer, Bass/ Vocals






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0157051 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0039129257202148 secs