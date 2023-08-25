Global Superstar Anitta Drops Final Music Video From Her Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story Trilogy





Since breaking through in Brazil six years ago, Grammy-nominated global superstar



Anitta's first single of 2022, "Envolver," became the biggest solo debut by a Brazilian artist in the history of the Spotify Global Chart and broke Anitta's record by reaching #1 on iTunes in 19 countries. She also released her latest album Versions of Me in April 2022. The 15-track album was released in Spanish, English, and Portuguese and holds the record of biggest streaming week for a Brazilian artist on Spotify. It now has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify.



Last week, global superstar Anitta dropped her three-song bundle Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story to critical acclaim and fanfare. Today, she has released the third and final music video to complete the visual trilogy. Music Video Award in the category of "Best Latin" for "Envolver," further making history and earning her second Guinness World Record as the "first Brazilian solo artist to win the MTV VMA for Best Latin (female)." The win followed an explosive performance by Anitta, who made her VMA broadcast performance debut with "Envolver." In 2019, she also won "Best Female Artist" at the Latin AMAs. Starting in 2014, Anitta was named "Best Brazilian Act" at the MTV Europe Music Awards for five consecutive years.




