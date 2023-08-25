Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Latin 25/08/2023

Global Superstar Anitta Drops Final Music Video From Her Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story Trilogy

Hot Songs Around The World

Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
186 entries in 24 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
753 entries in 28 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
211 entries in 7 charts
Calm Down
Rema
833 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
172 entries in 16 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
243 entries in 22 charts
Sprinter
Dave & Central Cee
211 entries in 20 charts
People
Libianca
274 entries in 17 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
230 entries in 12 charts
Baby Don't Hurt Me
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
222 entries in 19 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
287 entries in 23 charts
Plakala
Kazka
229 entries in 4 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Last week, global superstar Anitta dropped her three-song bundle Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story to critical acclaim and fanfare. Today, she has released the third and final music video to complete the visual trilogy.

Since breaking through in Brazil six years ago, Grammy-nominated global superstar Anitta has become the leading artist of a new generation of Latin American music.

Anitta's first single of 2022, "Envolver," became the biggest solo debut by a Brazilian artist in the history of the Spotify Global Chart and broke Anitta's record by reaching #1 on iTunes in 19 countries. She also released her latest album Versions of Me in April 2022. The 15-track album was released in Spanish, English, and Portuguese and holds the record of biggest streaming week for a Brazilian artist on Spotify. It now has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Last summer, she won a 2022 MTV Music Video Award in the category of "Best Latin" for "Envolver," further making history and earning her second Guinness World Record as the "first Brazilian solo artist to win the MTV VMA for Best Latin (female)." The win followed an explosive performance by Anitta, who made her VMA broadcast performance debut with "Envolver." In 2019, she also won "Best Female Artist" at the Latin AMAs. Starting in 2014, Anitta was named "Best Brazilian Act" at the MTV Europe Music Awards for five consecutive years.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0154941 secs // 4 () queries in 0.004457950592041 secs