Luminatrix Drops Their New Single "Among Us" From Their Upcoming Album "Antihero"





An entirely original



Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jenna McGrath left a classical music childhood at the Hochstein School of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Luminatrix released their new single "Among Us" from their upcoming album "Antihero" (mixed, mastered and post-produced by Kramer / Noise Miami) which is set for release on September 25.An entirely original Santa Fe, NM-based rock band fronted by two women who sing while playing guitars - Luminatrix is Jenna McGrath: lead vocals, rhythm guitar, analog synth, song writer; Montana Joanna Standish, bass and vocal harmonies; Westin McDowell, guitar; and David Darby, drums. For live performances, Jenna and Montana often double up on lead vocals, creating complex moods and harmonies over catchy riffs. Vivid, poetic lyrics and strong instrumentation are a hallmark of the band.Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jenna McGrath left a classical music childhood at the Hochstein School of Music in Rochester, NY to live alone in New York City as a teenager. There, as bass player for beloved East Village punk band Da Willys, she planted her musical roots deep in the city's fertile underground. She played drums and lead guitar with acclaimed indie rock pioneers Uncle Wiggly, and while in The Bowery Rhythm Kings, shared the stage with Jerry Nolan (NY Dolls) and Walter Lure (Heartbreakers, The Waldos). Later in Austin, TX, Jenna joined noted Americana artist Joe West on bass and vocal harmonies, grabbing the "Best New Band in Austin" nod from the Austin Chronicle. Her works as Luminatrix all created with award-winning producer Kramer (Pulp Fiction, Galaxie 500, Low) bear the lush fruits of her own musical vision and voice, lovingly tended and ripe for the picking.



