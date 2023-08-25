Audio Network Announces Release Of "Aspirations" By Nathalie Bonin





Bonin comments, "Aspirations represents one of the most important milestones in my career and a dream come true. Inspired by my journey to LA, taking that leap of faith, and facing some of the toughest yet most inspiring challenges in my life. This album is born out of the love, the support, the story, and the courage to follow my dream. I am so excited to share this album with you with deep gratitude to Audio Network and everyone who contributed to the realization of this dream!"



Guided by alluring whispers of possibilities,



Aspirations Tracklisting:

Uncertain Path

Torn Love

Dawn of Innocence

Waves of Hope

Aspirations

Soupir D'Amour

Fawn's Whisper

Betrayed Love





In 2023, Bonin was named SOCAN Screen Composer of The Year, a prestigious honor given to a composer for their body of work. She later was granted a SESAC Award for Best Film Performance of the Year. She followed this momentum and released her fifth studio album "Aspirations" - a musical compilation recorded at Abbey Road Studios that encapsulates the chapters of her life during the past seven years since



In 2022, the social activist album "Women Warriors: The Voices of Change" went on to win the GRAMMY® for Best Classical Compendium, in which



Her 2021 album "Queen of Hearts" received multiple accolades including a Nomination from the Music+Sound Award for "Best Use of Production







Concertmaster of La Voix TVA (The Voice) in Montreal for 8 years, she has been a featured violinist with Wynton Marsalis, Ted Nash and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra as well as performed or recorded with: Stevie Wonder,

