BMG Releases The Swearing Jar (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) With Music By Timothy Williams

She was the recipient of a 2021 Writer's Guild Award for her TV drama pitch, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BMG is excited to announce the release of The Swearing Jar (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) with music by Timothy Williams. The 21-track album features songs with music and lyrics by Kate Hewlett. "The Swearing Song," won Achievement in Music - Original Song at the Canadian Screen Awards.Williams comments, "The Swearing Jar was such a beautiful project to be invited onto as it featured a fantastic script and songs by Kate Hewlett, and an incredible cast: Adelaide Clemens, Patrick J. Adams, Douglas Smith and Kathleen Turner. As I was producing the songs, it allowed me to conceive of the score weaving in and out and provide a dramatic through line to this poignant film about love and loss.""As the songs were very guitar centric, I wanted the score to feature piano and strings as a contrast. It is one of the scores I am most proud of for its simplicity and gentle emotionality. On a side note, it was the last score to be recorded in the famous Studio 3 at Abbey Road before it was renovated."Hewlett states, "The Swearing Jar movie started with a play. And that play started with a song. When I look back at the epic adventure of getting this film made, I remember it in songs: the year we took the play to New York and Chris Stanton and I wrote a duet that would end up changing the storytelling; seeing The Winter's Tale on stage in Montreal and plucking a speech from it that would become a crucial moment in the story; a director asking me to write a song for the credits that included every swear word in my arsenal... which ended up being the very first scene in the film! Then... of course... hearing Tim's stunning score for the first time and knowing we were making something really special."Maite Bursic, VP, Film/TV Music Publishing Creative, states: "We are thrilled to be the distributing partner on the soundtrack release of The Swearing Jar and having the privilege to work with such a creative team. Big congrats on the CSA win and thank you for the heartfelt adventure!"The Swearing Jar is a gorgeous musical romance that asks the question — is it possible to meet your "one true love", twice? This is Carey's story: a music teacher who throws a birthday concert for her husband, Simon, which rekindles reminiscences of their past. Through comedy, music and memory, we follow the story of Carey and Simon's relationship, the birth of their child... and the lie that threatens to f*&k it all up!The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022. It was produced by Jane Loughman of Monkeys & Parrots in association with Middle Child Films & Farpoint Films. It was directed by Lindsay MacKay. Production was supported by Telefilm Canada and Ontario Creates - who also supported the release of this soundtrack album.The Swearing Jar (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)Tracklisting:The Swearing Jar Suite (5:48)Too Smart (1:37)†The Night We Fought (2:15)††Go Buy Oatmilk (2:25)It's Your Rule (1:15)Due Date (2:00)You (2:05)†May the Fourth (2:33)††Let's Grab Coffee (1:15)Owen's Kiss (1:54)The Way to a Man's Heart (2:54)††So, Friends (1:32)You Know French? (1:33)Can I Call You Back? (2:05)Slowly (2:08)†A Sad Tale (1:12)†Pink Heart (2:48)Mexican Witch (1:57)Turtle (1:15)†Let Go (2:48)The Swearing Song (1:11)††Written by Kate Hewlett††Written by Kate Hewlett & Chris StantonTimothy Williams is a multi-award-winning composer best known for his work on Pearl, Finding You, Brightburn, and Get Out!Williams' films include A24's Pearl, The Swearing Jar, Finding You, Gringa, Brightburn, Wild Horses, directed by Robert Duvall, I.T., directed by John Moore and starring Pierce Brosnan, and Red Sky, directed by Mario Van Peebles. His upcoming films include Lionsgate's The Bagman, staring Sam Claflin.Williams has written additional music for the Academy Award and Golden Globe Winner Get Out!, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, Fast and Furious presents Hobbs and Shaw, Deadpool 2, 300, Watchmen, Super, Sucker Punch, and The Spy Who Dumped Me.Television work includes Netflix's Agent Elvis, AMC/Shudder Creepshow, Disney's Piney, Fox's Richard Lovely, and additional music on Fox's The Exorcist (S2), ABC's Missing and Comedy Network's Sym Bionic Titan.A graduate of the National Film and Television School, Williams has received two Motion Picture SE Golden Reel Award nominations (Red Sky), four Thea Award wins, 10 ASCAP Plus Awards and won best score at the 24FPS Festival (Butter-fly Circus), best score at ScreamfestLA 2019 (We Summon The Darkness), best soundtrack nomination at the HMMA Awards (Red Sky), best UK horror soundtrack (Pearl), and nominated for best international horror soundtrack in 2023.Tim has had multiple soundtracks released by Milan Records, Lakeshore Records, Varese Sarabande and MovieScoreMedia.Kate is a screenwriter, songwriter and actor living in Hamilton, Canada. TV writing credits include Malory Towers, Backstage, Overlord and the Underwoods, Corner Gas Animated, The L.A. Complex, Seed and InSecurity. Her stage play, The Swearing Jar, won Best Play at the New York Fringe and was nominated for a Governor General's Literary Award. Kate wrote and acted in the acclaimed BravoFACT She Said Lenny, which received the Worldwide Short Film Festival's award for best screenplay. Meanwhile in acting land, Kate has played lead roles in The Parker Andersons/Amelia Parker (BYU), Fancy (CBC), The Stanley Dynamic (YTV) and 11 Cameras (CBC) as well as recurring roles in Run the Burbs, The Girlfriend Experience, Stargate Atlantis, Degrassi, Murdoch Mysteries, Big Top Academy, The L.A. Complex, Holly Hobbie and Remedy. Kate is a four-time Canadian Screen Award nominee (for writing, acting and songwriting) and one-time winner (for best song, The Swearing Jar). She was the recipient of a 2021 Writer's Guild Award for her TV drama pitch, Everything is Funny. Kate is currently co-writing a comedy series for AMC Studios and Shaftesbury. She is a graduate of the National Theatre School, Queen's University and the Canadian Film Centre's Prime Time Television Program.



