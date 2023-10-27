Ruben Studdard Readies The Release Of New Album 'The Way I Remember It'





Most notably, he toured with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "THE WAY I REMEMBER IT" is the forthcoming anticipated eight studio album from the Velvet Teddy Bear himself, Ruben Studdard. The album will be globally available this Friday via the label partnership with Legend Tribe, RCS, and the SRG-ILS Group .Earlier this year, we were first introduced to the to the newly updated sound from Ruben Studdard, with the album title-track, "The Way I Remember It." The Way I Remember it is a classic storytelling song. It describes the moment a man meets the woman that he plans to spend the rest of his life with. I think this song is beautifully written and produced and Mr. Belewa Muhammad did such an amazing job on it. I literally heard the song at 1:00pm and by 1:30pm, I was already recording it," mentions Ruben. "I knew from the first listen that my core fan-base would love this song," he adds.The second song to be released from the album was the beautiful mid-tempo call-out tune, W.I.F.E. "Wife is a song about the love of my life. It truly speaks about everything that my wife means to me. She is my best-friend and the more important, she is the engine that the Ruben Studdard bus runs-on." "I thank God for my wife and I am happy that I was able to find the words and music to describe how much she means to me," shares Ruben.Right on time for the release of the album, the song, "MASTERPIECE", serves as the official new single. "Masterpiece is a song that I instantly fell in love with in the studio, the lyrics fully describe how special one's significant other is. It's one of those, yes, that's it songs," chuckles Ruben.On November 17th, Catch RUBEN STUDDARD perform his new single, "MASTERPIECE" on The TAMRON HALL SHOW, (Check local listings). Ruben Studdard is currently on his national tour, with best-friend and fellow American Idol contestant, Clay Aiken on the "RUBEN & CLAY TWENTY YEARS | ONE NIGHT TOUR." Christopher Studdard rose to fame 20 years ago as the winner of the second season of American Idol. Later that same year Ruben received his first Grammy nomination for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for " Superstar ". Ruben has released six studio albums, including his platinum-selling debut, Soulful, and the top-selling gospel follow-up, I Need an Angel. Although he is more well-known for his recording career, he has also had a notable acting career on both stage and screen.Most notably, he toured with Robin Givens in the comedy-drama I Need a Hug and in 2008 starred as Fats Waller in the national tour revival of Ain't Misbehavin'. Currently Ruben is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his American Idol victory with fellow season two alum Clay Aiken with a nationwide co-headlining tour.



