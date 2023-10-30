Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Oldies 30/10/2023

From Dion's "Runaround Sue" To Usher & Alicia Keys' "My Boo": Chart-Topping US Anthems Of October 30th
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Music has a unique way of capturing moments in time, and the songs that have topped the US Singles charts on October 30th over the years are no exception. These chart-toppers, spanning several decades, offer a melodious journey through time, highlighting the evolving tastes and trends of music enthusiasts.

Back in 1961, the airwaves were filled with the catchy rhythms of "RUNAROUND SUE" by Dion. This classic tune, with its infectious chorus and relatable lyrics, became an anthem for many and remains a beloved track to this day.

The mid-60s saw the rise of one of the most iconic bands in music history. In 1965, the Beatles captured the hearts of listeners with their poignant track, "YESTERDAY". The song's melancholic melody and introspective lyrics showcased the band's versatility and solidified their place in music history.

By 1971, Rod Stewart was making waves with his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics. His track "MAGGIE MAY/REASON TO BELIEVE" resonated with fans, making it a chart-topping hit.

The early 80s brought a fresh sound to the charts. In 1982, Men At Work's "WHO CAN IT BE NOW?" with its distinctive saxophone intro and catchy chorus, became an instant favorite.

Fast forward to the 90s, and Mariah Carey was dominating the charts. In 1993, her track "DREAMLOVER" showcased her vocal prowess and became a staple on radio stations.

The late 90s saw a fusion of rock and Latin sounds with Santana featuring Rob Thomas">"SMOOTH" by Santana featuring Rob Thomas in 1999. The track's infectious rhythm and memorable guitar riffs made it a global hit.

The most recent chart-topper on this list, from 2004, is the soulful duet Usher & Alicia Keys">"MY BOO" by Usher & Alicia Keys. The song's romantic lyrics and harmonious blend of their voices made it a timeless love anthem.

From the early sounds of Dion to the contemporary beats of Usher & Alicia Keys, these chart-toppers offer a glimpse into the musical landscape of their respective eras. Each song, with its unique style and story, has left an indelible mark on the hearts of listeners.






