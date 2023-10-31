Kid Bloom Announces 2024 'Inner Light' Tour





3/30 - The Glass House - Pomona, CA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles-based multi-instrumentalist Kid Bloom (Lennon Kloser) has announced his "Inner Light" tour with dates kicking off on February, 18, 2024 at The Roxy in Los Angeles, CA. The run stops at New York City's Gramercy Theater on March 9 and concludes in Pomona, CA on March 30. Tickets are on-sale here and all dates are listed below.Kid Bloom recently released " Afterlife " which MXDWN said "features a delightfully bouncy beat that pairs well with Kid Bloom's sweet, melodious vocals." The song came on the heels of his Shaky Knees EP and featured the singles " Walk With Me " and "Sparkle," with the former quickly surpassing 1 million total streams in the first few months it's been out.The follow-up to the 2022 breakout album Highway, Shaky Knees showcases Kloser in his most profound and commanding artistic form. Yet, in keeping with the signature Kid Bloom style, there's an enticing playfulness woven throughout the project that renders it an irresistibly joyous musical journey. Reflecting on his ongoing musical evolution Kloser shares "I've always gotten down on myself for putting out music and feeling like I could hear my references, but a good song just makes you dance and feel joy."Kid Bloom "INNER LIGHT" tour:2/18 - The Roxy Theatre - Los Angeles, CA2/20 - SOMA Sidestage - San Diego, CA2/23 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ2/25 - Meow Wolf - Santa Fe, NM2/27 - Antone's Nightclub - Austin, TX2/28 - Cambridge Room at House of Blues - Dallas - Dallas, TX2/29 - The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues - Houston - Houston, TX3/2 - The Masquerade - Purgatory - Atlanta, GA3/3 - The End - Nashville, TN3/7 - Union Stage - Washington, DC3/8 - The Foundry - Philadelphia, PA3/9 - The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY3/10 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA3/12 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL3/14 - Amsterdam Music Hall - St. Paul, MN3/16 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO3/18 - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT3/27 - Madame Lou's - Seattle, WA3/29 - The Independent - San Francisco, CA3/30 - The Glass House - Pomona, CA



