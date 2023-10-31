Acclaimed British Power-Pop Singer/Songwriter Marc Valentine Debuts New Single "Skeleton Key"





"Skeleton Key" is available for streaming and purchase through digital platforms. The limited-edition 7" is on sale through UK record shops, and available to order in the US and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Marc Valentine, the charismatic British singer-songwriter-guitarist who last year released his debut solo album to critical acclaim, issues a new single, "Skeleton Key", through Little Steven's Wicked Cool Records - available as a limited-edition 7" and a digital download.Produced by Dave Draper (The Wildhearts, Ryan Hamilton, The Professionals), Skeleton Key is a 3-minute 20-second blast of upbeat/downbeat powerpop - a haunting tale of emotional pursuit, with spirited guitar lines and a chorus to die for.Explains Marc: "When the idea for Skeleton Key came to me, I was imagining the colours and dialogue of a suspenseful opening scene from a late '60s Hammer horror film. It's a song about discovering the darker side of someone and the futile attempt to escape the emotional powers that can unlock everything - though, as usual, there's a dash of dark humour."The single is backed with a cover version of The Shirelles' " Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow " - a long-time favourite of Marc's.Available as a download and a limited-edition coloured vinyl 7" with picture sleeve, Skeleton Key unlocks the door to Marc's forthcoming album, 'Basement Sparks' (due in 2024) - and, we make no bones about it, is destined to embed itself in a good number of skulls this Halloween.Having honed his craft fronting cult pop-rockers Last Great Dreamers across four studio albums, Marc launched a solo career in 2022, his debut long-player Future Obscure picking up praise from an array of publications.What they said about 'Future Obscure'..."Melody that would slay daytime radio in a saner world... 9/10" - Vive Le Rock"Ace solo debut from the Last Great Dreamers frontman; a masterclass in melody and energy... 4/5" - Mojo"Endlessly melodic... simultaneously touching and gloriously rambunctious" - Classic Rock"A buoyant and joyous pop-infused blast of rock 'n' roll" - Louder Than War"Skeleton Key" is available for streaming and purchase through digital platforms. The limited-edition 7" is on sale through UK record shops, and available to order in the US and Europe via marcvalentine.co.uk and marcvalentine.bandcamp.com



