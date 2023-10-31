Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 31/10/2023

Acclaimed British Power-Pop Singer/Songwriter Marc Valentine Debuts New Single "Skeleton Key"

Hot Songs Around The World

Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
262 entries in 22 charts
(It Goes Like) Nanana
Peggy Gou
193 entries in 16 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
260 entries in 27 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
145 entries in 24 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
303 entries in 20 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
378 entries in 27 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
312 entries in 13 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
244 entries in 12 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
184 entries in 19 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
199 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
185 entries in 16 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1773 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1253 entries in 35 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Marc Valentine, the charismatic British singer-songwriter-guitarist who last year released his debut solo album to critical acclaim, issues a new single, "Skeleton Key", through Little Steven's Wicked Cool Records - available as a limited-edition 7" and a digital download.

Produced by Dave Draper (The Wildhearts, Ryan Hamilton, The Professionals), Skeleton Key is a 3-minute 20-second blast of upbeat/downbeat powerpop - a haunting tale of emotional pursuit, with spirited guitar lines and a chorus to die for.

Explains Marc: "When the idea for Skeleton Key came to me, I was imagining the colours and dialogue of a suspenseful opening scene from a late '60s Hammer horror film. It's a song about discovering the darker side of someone and the futile attempt to escape the emotional powers that can unlock everything - though, as usual, there's a dash of dark humour."

The single is backed with a cover version of The Shirelles' "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow" - a long-time favourite of Marc's.

Available as a download and a limited-edition coloured vinyl 7" with picture sleeve, Skeleton Key unlocks the door to Marc's forthcoming album, 'Basement Sparks' (due in 2024) - and, we make no bones about it, is destined to embed itself in a good number of skulls this Halloween.

Having honed his craft fronting cult pop-rockers Last Great Dreamers across four studio albums, Marc launched a solo career in 2022, his debut long-player Future Obscure picking up praise from an array of publications.

What they said about 'Future Obscure'...
"Melody that would slay daytime radio in a saner world... 9/10" - Vive Le Rock
"Ace solo debut from the Last Great Dreamers frontman; a masterclass in melody and energy... 4/5" - Mojo
"Endlessly melodic... simultaneously touching and gloriously rambunctious" - Classic Rock
"A buoyant and joyous pop-infused blast of rock 'n' roll" - Louder Than War
"Skeleton Key" is available for streaming and purchase through digital platforms. The limited-edition 7" is on sale through UK record shops, and available to order in the US and Europe via marcvalentine.co.uk and marcvalentine.bandcamp.com






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0087070 secs // 4 () queries in 0.004385232925415 secs