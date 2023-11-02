Kate Bush To Release Her Catalogue Albums In New Physical Formats



These new formats include two radically different presentations of the 'Hounds of Love' album, the first - The Baskerville Edition - featuring new artwork and illustrations by the Glasgow based design studio Timorous Beasties, plus a solar powered flashing LED light.



The second new presentation of the album consists of two boxes, each containing one side of the album. Each disc features a UV printed illustration on white vinyl and a battery powered LED light.



Kate says: "The idea was to create a hybrid of an album and a piece of artwork you could hang on the wall. They're based on something I designed for an auction for the charity War Child". (In 1993 Brian Eno asked Kate to contribute to an auction for War Child, and she came up with the idea of two identical box frames, each containing a flashing red LED with text on brass plaques). A donation will be made to War Child from each new box that is sold.







New physical versions of the albums are presented in different formats including coloured vinyl, some only available through independent record stores and Kate's own website. All the coloured vinyl formats are mixed colour and thus each one is individual.

All the new physical formats are the 2018 remastered audio versions (the live album 'Before the Dawn' only appears in its original audio format).



Kate's first three albums - The Kick Inside, Lionheart and Never For Ever - are only available in these new versions from indie record stores in the USA (distributed by The state51 Conspiracy) and from her website in the US (the original releases of these three albums continue to be distributed through Warner



The albums are available in the following new formats:



THE KICK INSIDE

Coloured vinyl - available only from indie record stores in the USA and Kate's website in the USA.

A Fish People reissue of the original vinyl.

A Fish People reissue of the original CD.



LIONHEART

Coloured vinyl - available only from indie record stores in the USA and Kate's website in the USA.

A Fish People reissue of the original vinyl.

A Fish People reissue of the original CD.



NEVER FOR EVER

Coloured vinyl - available only from indie record stores in the USA and Kate's website in the USA.

A Fish People reissue of the original vinyl.

A Fish People reissue of the original CD.



THE DREAMING

Coloured vinyl - available only from indie record stores and www.katebush.com

A Fish People reissue of the original vinyl.

A Fish People reissue of the original CD.



HOUNDS OF LOVE

Coloured vinyl - available only from indie record stores and www.katebush.com

The Baskerville Edition, available from Dec 1 2023

The Boxes of Lost At Sea, available from Dec 1 2023

A Fish People reissue of the original cassette

A Fish People reissue of the original vinyl

A Fish People reissue of the original CD



THE SENSUAL WORLD

Coloured vinyl - available only from indie record stores and www.katebush.com

A Fish People reissue of the original vinyl

A Fish People reissue of the original CD



THE RED SHOES

Coloured double vinyl - available only from indie record stores and www.katebush.com

A Fish People reissue of the original vinyl

A Fish People reissue of the original CD



AERIAL

Coloured double vinyl, available only from indie record stores and www.katebush.com

A Fish People reissue of the original vinyl

A Fish People reissue of the original CD



DIRECTOR'S CUT

Coloured double vinyl - available only from indie record stores and www.katebush.com

A Fish People reissue of the original vinyl

A Fish People reissue of the original CD



50 WORDS FOR SNOW

Coloured double vinyl - available only from indie record stores and www.katebush.com

A Fish People reissue of the original vinyl

A Fish People reissue of the original CD



BEFORE THE DAWN

4x vinyl set

3 cd set



HOW TO BE INVISIBLE; SELECTED LYRICS

Paperback book and poster available through www.katebush.com

All new versions are available in unlimited editions. More information, clips and quotes on www.katebush.com



Kate said; "It's been great fun putting together these new versions, including the coloured vinyls for independent record stores. They've been designed as a 'set'. It's very exciting to see the resurgence of appreciation for the physical presence of albums released on vinyl. It's how it's always been for me, especially when I was a teenager. The whole buzz of the record store was part of the experience. Buying an album was an event. There's a special emotional connection that happens between the possessor of an album, the music and the artwork, when it exists in the real world. It's something we can treasure in a unique way." 