Mercury Studios To Release Simple Minds Acoustic In Concert On Blu-Ray + CD For The First Time
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
380 entries in 27 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
263 entries in 27 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
313 entries in 13 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
246 entries in 12 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
306 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
186 entries in 19 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
148 entries in 24 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
264 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
200 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
185 entries in 16 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1773 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1253 entries in 35 charts
Most read news of the week
3-Time Grammy Winner Olivia Rodrigo Pens and Records "Can't Catch Me Now" For Soundtrack "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"
The Last Beatles Song. - The Beatles' "Now And Then" Music Video Details And Global Premiere Plans Unveiled
Global Superstar And Multi-Latin Grammy Award Winner J Balvin Partners With Subway Surfers And PlanetPlay To Combat Climate Change
The 97th Edition Of The The Macy's Parade Will Feature Appearances By Cher, Jon Batiste, Bell Biv Devoe & Brandy
LA's Gale Forces (Ft. Ex-Member Of Engine Kid, This White Light, Current Member Of Awolnation) Releasing New Full-Length LP 'Highlights Of Existence' On Nov 3rd
Pioneers Of The Late 90s/Early 2000s Legendary Emo Scene, Time Spent Driving, Releasing Upcoming LP "Estrangers" On November 3rd
TaiwanPlus And ARTE Team Up To Strike A Chord With "BPM Ecstasy: The Techno Wave Between Taipei And Beijing"