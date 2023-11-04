Hot Tracks Of The Week 44/2023: Luke Combs' Fast Car runs for over 200 days

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As the music charts sizzle with fresh beats and soaring melodies, a new lineup of hot songs has taken over the airwaves, each vying for the coveted top spots across various charts. From the rhythmic allure of Doja Cat to the soulful twang of Luke Combs, the diversity in this week's hits reflects the eclectic taste of music enthusiasts around the globe.
Doja Cat's latest hit, "Paint The Town Red", is splashing vibrant colors across 27 charts with a whopping 230 entries. The song's music video, a visual feast, matches the track's energetic vibe and has fans hitting replay for its catchy hooks and Doja's signature style.
Country music's very own Luke Combs has revved up the engines with his new anthem, "Fast Car". With 236 entries in 12 charts, Combs' storytelling prowess and rich vocals are proving to be a winning combination, resonating with listeners far and wide.
Nigerian sensation Rema is commanding attention with "Calm Down", a track that's amassed an impressive 939 entries in 23 charts. The song's infectious rhythm and Rema's smooth delivery are making waves, solidifying his place in the international music scene.
Taylor Swift, a name synonymous with chart success, continues to enchant fans with "Cruel Summer". The pop icon's lyrical storytelling and the song's summer-soaked melody have earned it 289 entries in 20 charts, proving Swift's enduring appeal.
Dua Lipa invites fans to "Dance The Night" away with her latest hit. The track, which has danced its way into 363 entries across 27 charts, showcases Lipa's ability to create dance anthems that stand the test of time.
Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" brings a touch of heartache to the mix, with 305 entries in 13 charts. Wallen's emotive voice and the song's relatable lyrics are striking a chord with listeners, making it a standout track of the week.
Korean DJ Peggy Gou is turning heads with her electrifying single, "(It Goes Like) Nanana". The song's pulsating beats have secured 188 entries in 16 charts, marking Gou's ascent in the global electronic music scene.
Olivia Rodrigo sinks her teeth into the charts with "Vampire", a track that's hauntingly beautiful and has garnered 250 entries in 22 charts. Rodrigo's unique voice and the song's moody ambiance are captivating audiences worldwide.
Emerging artist Tate McRae shows she's not to be underestimated with "Greedy", a song that's quickly amassing fans, reflected in its 118 entries across 23 charts. McRae's raw emotion and pop sensibilities are making an indelible mark.
Lastly, Taylor Swift's "Lover" continues to be a favorite, with 199 entries in 15 charts. The song's romantic lyrics and Swift's heartfelt performance are a testament to her songwriting prowess.
Stephen Sanchez rounds out the list with "Until I Found You", a soul-stirring ballad that has secured 185 entries in 16 charts. Sanchez's evocative voice and the song's poignant lyrics are leaving a lasting impression on listeners.
As these artists paint the town with their musical hues, they prove that whether it's a calm ballad or a fast car chase of beats, there's a song for every mood on the charts. Keep an ear out for these tunes—they're the ones defining the soundtrack of our lives for the last week.