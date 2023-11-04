Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 04/11/2023

Taylor Swift's "Is It Over Now (Taylor's Version)" Captures the #1 Spot on UK Singles Top 40

Hot Songs Around The World

Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
230 entries in 27 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
236 entries in 12 charts
Calm Down
Rema
939 entries in 23 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
289 entries in 20 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
363 entries in 27 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
305 entries in 13 charts
(It Goes Like) Nanana
Peggy Gou
188 entries in 16 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
250 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
118 entries in 23 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
199 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
185 entries in 16 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In an exciting week for music fans, Taylor Swift has dominated the UK Singles Top 40 chart with her latest release, "Is It Over Now (Taylor's Version)," which has soared to the number one position. Swift's impact on the chart is further solidified with another new entry, "Now That We Don't Talk (Taylor's Version)," landing at number two, showcasing the artist's enduring popularity and the anticipation for her re-recorded tracks.

The chart, compiled by Top40-charts.com, reflects a blend of sales, downloads, and airplay, painting a comprehensive picture of the UK's current musical tastes. Swift's chart-topping entry is followed closely by Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe's "Prada," which holds strong at number three after twelve weeks, amassing a total of 162 chart entries.

Kenya Grace's "Strangers" slips from the top spot to number four, yet maintains a significant presence with 139 chart entries over nine weeks. Swift's "Slut (Taylor's Version)" debuts at number five, marking the artist's third entry in the top five, an impressive feat highlighting her release's impact.

Further down, Tate McRae's "Greedy" remains in the top ten, while Mitski's "My Love Mine All Mine" and Chase & Status, Bou & Flowdan's "Baddadan" continue to engage listeners. Noah Kahan's "Stick Season" makes a notable jump to the tenth spot, demonstrating the dynamic shifts within the chart.

The chart also welcomes seasonal entries, with Michael Jackson's "Thriller" re-entering at number sixteen, and Danny Elfman's "This Is Halloween" making a debut, aligning with the festive spirit of Halloween.

In a blend of new and returning hits, Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire" and Ray Parker Jr.'s "Ghostbusters" make re-entries, indicative of the season's influence and the enduring appeal of these tracks.

The Beatles make a surprise entry with "Now And Then" at number thirty-one, a testament to their timeless music resonating with fans across generations. Dua Lipa's "Dance The Night" continues to perform well, marking its twenty-third week on the chart.

This week's chart is a vibrant mix of fresh releases and nostalgic comebacks, reflecting the diverse musical landscape of the United Kingdom. With Taylor Swift at the helm, the chart showcases the dynamic nature of the music industry and the ever-changing preferences of the listening public.






