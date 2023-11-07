Lainey Wilson Announces 2024 'lainey Wilson: Live' UK/European Headlining Tour





Wilson made her acting debut in Season 5 of the smash hit series "Yellowstone" as a musician character named Abby, where she premiered her original "Smell Like Smoke" as well as showcased other hits off her recent album including " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-award-winning singer songwriter and breakthrough actress, Lainey Wilson, announced "Lainey Wilson: LIVE," with dates across Europe including The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Germany, Sweden and Norway. The string of dates will kick off on April 17th in Belfast, Northern Ireland, making stops in London, Amsterdam, and more before wrapping on Friday, May 3rd in Oslo at Rockefeller.Tickets will be available starting with the Wild Horses presale beginning Tuesday, November 7th at 10am. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, November 10th at 10am local time at LaineyWilson.com. See website for details."There's no better feeling than putting on a show for a group of folks who have supported from afar for so long," said Wilson. "I'm so excited to bring the LIVE show overseas next year and perform in some brand-new cities for the first time.""Lainey Wilson: LIVE" 2024 UK & European Dates:April 17th - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Ulster HallApril 19th - Glasgow, Scotland - O2 Academy GlasgowApril 20th - Manchester, England - Manchester AcademyApril 23rd - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish TownApril 25th - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Melkweg MaxApril 29th - Cologne, Germany - KantineApril 30th - Berlin, Germany - Columbia TheatreMay 2nd - Stockholm, Sweden - NalenMay 3rd - Oslo, Norway - RockefellerAs the leading female nominee and winner at the 2023 ACM awards with, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of The Year, Visual Media and Musical Event of the Year and reigning CMA 2022 Female Vocalist and New Artist of the Year, Lainey Wilson has earned the enthusiasm of the industry.Critically acclaimed and touted as a top "artist to watch," to being crowned the most nominated artist at both the 2023 CMA Awards (with a record breaking nine nominations) and CMT Music Awards, the Louisiana native has made a name for herself in the industry as one of music's hottest and most buzzed-about new artists. Landing her first No. 1 with her PLATINUM Certified ACM Song of the Year, "Things A Man Oughta Know," nearly 10 years to the day after leaving her small farming community in a camper trailer to chase her dreams, she has won over legions of fans with her signature Bell Bottom Country sound and aesthetic, which blends traditional Country with a modern yet retro flare.A prolific and sought-after songwriter (having co-writer credits on songs by artists including Luke Combs, Flatland Calvary, and more), Lainey is a fresh, fierce voice in Nashville, delivering CMA-nominated album of the year with her label debut, Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'.With a rockstar stage presence, her artistry has taken her across the globe, performing for sold-out crowds throughout the US, UK, and Germany with notable names like Jon Pardi, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Jason Aldean, Ashley McBryde, and more. After topping the country radio charts for a second time with the two-week No. 1 hit, " Never Say Never " with Cole Swindell, she recently achieved her third and fourth No. 1 song with "Heart Like a Truck" and HARDY collaboration "wait in the truck".Her current single " Watermelon Moonshine " topped the Country charts marking her fifth No. 1 single and making her the first female artist in two years to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Country airplay chart. The sophomore and critically-acclaimed album, Bell Bottom Country, rose up Billboard's Top Albums Chart and Billboard's Country Albums Chart, amassing over 650 million streams to date.Wilson made her acting debut in Season 5 of the smash hit series "Yellowstone" as a musician character named Abby, where she premiered her original "Smell Like Smoke" as well as showcased other hits off her recent album including " Watermelon Moonshine " and "Hold My Halo". Adding to her growing list of endeavors, Wilson was honored at Billboard's Women in Music Awards with the Rulebreaker Award, and most recently joined forces with Wrangler as the face of their 2023 fall/winter women's collection.



