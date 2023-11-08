Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 08/11/2023

The Killers Announce New Career-Spanning Collection Rebel Diamonds Due Out December 8, 2023

Hot Songs Around The World

Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
261 entries in 27 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
146 entries in 24 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
304 entries in 20 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
245 entries in 12 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
184 entries in 19 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
379 entries in 27 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
313 entries in 13 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
263 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
200 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
185 entries in 16 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1773 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1253 entries in 35 charts
The Killers Announce New Career-Spanning Collection Rebel Diamonds Due Out December 8, 2023
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Two decades into their incredible career, The Killers are thrilled to announce a celebratory 'best of' album, set to feature a brand new anthem ready to be sung at festivals across the world called "Spirit."

Entitled Rebel Diamonds, the album of highlights features 20 tracks, including the modern day classics "Mr. Brightside," "When You Were Young," "All These Things That I've Done," "Human," "Read My Mind" and more through to the band's most recently released, critically-lauded single, "Your Side of Town." Out on December 8th via Island Records/Universal Music Canada, the record is a curated dive into an impressive catalog of songwriting and musicianship - one that has solidified the band as one of the most important voices in rock 'n' roll over the last two decades.

The highlights album features at least one song from each of the band's seven studio albums. From the groundbreaking debut Hot Fuss, celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2024, to the band's latest full length LP, 2021's Pressure Machine, Rebel Diamonds showcases the group's versatility and staying power across the ever-changing alternative music landscape. The collection is made up of songs that embody who The Killers are as a band, in addition to including some favorites of theirs that have resonated over the years - tracks like "Be Still," from 2012's album Battle Born or "Dying Breed" from 2020's album Imploding The Mirage or "A Dustland Fairytale" from 2008's Day & Age, which the band recently re-recorded and performed with Bruce Springsteen.
"See it's been said that what's remembered lives," reflects lead singer Brandon Flowers in the preview video for the record, "and we've racked up stadiums full of memories the past twenty years, enough to fill lifetimes. Twenty songs for twenty years - Rebel Diamonds."

The Killers are Brandon Flowers (lead singer), Ronnie Vannucci Jr. (drummer), Dave Keuning (guitarist), and Mark Stoermer (bassist).

Rebel Diamonds tracklisting:
Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
Mr. Brightside
All These Things That I've Done
Somebody Told Me
When You Were Young
Read My Mind
Human
Spaceman
A Dustland Fairytale
Runaways
Be Still
The Man
Caution
My Own Soul's Warning
Dying Breed
Pressure Machine
Quiet Town
boy
Your Side of Town
Spirit






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0099821 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0045969486236572 secs