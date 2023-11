Taylor Swift Named Apple Music's Artist Of The Year 2023!

"I am so honored to be Apple Music's Artist of the Year," said Swift. "Thank you to every single one of you for making this year the most incredible, joyful, celebratory year ever. From streaming the music nonstop to screaming it together in real life at the shows, dancing chaotically in movie theaters, none of this would have been possible without you. Thank you so much."

As Apple Music's Artist of the Year, Swift will also receive a physical award that represents the extraordinary craftsmanship integral to creating music. Each Apple New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After a remarkable, record-breaking 2023, Taylor Swift is Apple Music's Artist of the Year. Across the charts, streams, and concert stadiums filled with screaming, bracelet-wearing super fans, Swift undeniably reached a new realm of superstardom this year. All told, in the first 10 months of 2023, she saw 65 songs reach Apple Music's Global Daily Top 100 - more than any other artist."I am so honored to be Apple Music's Artist of the Year," said Swift. "Thank you to every single one of you for making this year the most incredible, joyful, celebratory year ever. From streaming the music nonstop to screaming it together in real life at the shows, dancing chaotically in movie theaters, none of this would have been possible without you. Thank you so much.""Taylor Swift's impact on music is absolutely undeniable — not just this record-breaking year, but throughout her entire career," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats. "She is a generation-defining artist and a true change agent in the music industry, and there is no doubt that her impact and influence will be felt for years to come. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate her achievements."Today, Apple Music spotlights the music and moments that defined Taylor Swift's Eras era — an event so culture-engulfing it turned songs from her past into some of the biggest of this year. Listeners can tune in to an array of radio programming celebrating Swift's two decades' worth of melodic album narratives, as well as interviews, album collections, and playlists that showcase the singer-songwriter's journey leading up to this historic year. Tune in at apple.co/am-1.2023 (Taylor's Version) on Apple MusicSwift saw consistent streaming lifts throughout the year, particularly around the enormous success of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. The week the tour kicked off in March, Swift's streams grew 61 percent globally. She continued to see double-digit growth in monthly streams throughout the summer. Set List: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour was the No. 1 most-streamed set list of the year, and among the top 40 editorial playlists of the year.Favorites like "Bad Blood," "Blank Space," "Style," "Shake It Off," "Wildest Dreams," and " All Of The Girls You Loved Before " all reached the Apple Music charts for their first time in 2023."Cruel Summer," off Swift's 2019 album Lover, became one of the biggest songs of the summer on Apple Music worldwide. The song re-entered the Global Daily Top 100 in April for the first time in four years and has stayed there ever since.Midnights still stands as the biggest album of all time by a female artist in Apple Music history by first-day and first-week streams worldwide.Swift is the No. 1 most-streamed female artist in Apple Music history, and is also the female artist with the most songs to reach Apple Music's Global Daily Top 100.As Apple Music's Artist of the Year, Swift will also receive a physical award that represents the extraordinary craftsmanship integral to creating music. Each Apple Music Award features Apple's custom silicon wafer suspended between a polished sheet of glass, and a machined and anodized aluminum body. In a symbolic gesture, the same chip powering the devices that put 100 million songs at listeners' fingertips also sits at the very heart of the Apple Music Awards.