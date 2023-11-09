Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Country 09/11/2023

Americana Songwriter Artist Rusty Gear Releases New Music Plus Rusty Returns To The Studio For One More 2023 Recording Session
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rusty Gear has begun releasing new songs from his upcoming EP: Gear in the Headlights. One of his new songs "The Clearing" is currently arriving at radio stations around the world on the Chickahominy Marsh Record Label which is being serviced by Grass Roots Promotions (Nashville) and Hot Disc Top 40 (Europe).

Rusty's new songs include Just Passing Through, Lone Wolf Child and Beautiful Mistake along with The Clearing.

Karli Morgan, On Air Personality, WEIS-FM: "The Clearing is that perfect take-you-back in time song.

When you listen your own childhood memories just come flooding back and for that I want to say thank you!" Just announced: Two additional Rusty Gear songs will drop beginning on November 10th: "Don't Dis Me" and "Grow Old With Me" both duets with Rusty featuring for the first time the marvelous vocalist Lisa Kaine.

Up next Rusty flies to Houston to record tracks at Wire Road Studios with that sexy sassy singer sax player Evelyn Rubio with famed recording engineer Andy Bradley at the helm.

In December Rusty visits KPFT Radio 90.1fm in Houston for a live interview with Songwriter Studio's host Tom Tranchilla.
To learn more: https://www.rustygear.com






