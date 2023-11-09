Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 09/11/2023

Taylor Swift's 'Cruel Summer' Dominates Airplay World Top 100

Hot Songs Around The World

Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
379 entries in 27 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
261 entries in 27 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
245 entries in 12 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
313 entries in 13 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
304 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
184 entries in 19 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
146 entries in 24 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
263 entries in 22 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
200 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
185 entries in 16 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1773 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1253 entries in 35 charts
Taylor Swift's 'Cruel Summer' Dominates Airplay World Top 100
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In the dynamic landscape of global music, the Airplay World Official Top 100 has crowned Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" as the reigning champion for the week of November 4, 2023. The chart, a compilation of the most popular singles on the radio from a worldwide sample of 2650 Top 40 Radio Playlist Charts, showcases the ever-evolving tastes of listeners across the globe.

Swift's "Cruel Summer" has not only clinched the top spot but also boasts a significant presence on the chart with multiple entries, including the new release "Now That We Don't Talk" debuting at number three. Another fresh track from Swift, "Is It Over Now," has made a notable entry at number seven, indicating the artist's continued influence and popularity in the music industry.

The chart reflects a mix of genres and artists, with Inigo Quintero holding the second position with "Si No Estas," and Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red" maintaining a strong presence at number four after thirteen weeks on the chart. Tate McRae's "Greedy" follows closely, having been in the charts for seven weeks and peaking at number one.


New entries from various artists, including Tyla with "Water" and Kenya Grace with "Strangers," demonstrate the chart's diversity and the listeners' appetite for new music. The chart also welcomes back seasoned hits like "Fast Car" by Luke Combs, which has been a favorite for twenty-nine weeks.

The Airplay World Official Top 100 is not just about the new and trending; it also pays homage to timeless classics, with Michael Jackson's "Thriller" re-entering the chart, proving that some hits never fade away.

This week's chart is a testament to the power of radio and its role in shaping music trends. As artists from different genres and backgrounds continue to vie for the top spot, the Airplay World Official Top 100 remains a key barometer of what the world is listening to.

For the full list of charting songs and to see the movements and trends in the world of music, visit the official chart page. As the musical landscape continues to evolve, one thing remains certain: the radio waves will continue to capture the heartbeat of the global music scene.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0096741 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0047378540039062 secs