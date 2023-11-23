Tom Gabriel Warrior's Triumph Of Death Release 'Messiah' Visual





Triumph Of Death's debut live release Resurrection Of The Flesh has been receiving glowing reviews in the press and is being heralded as a masterpiece of extreme metal history already. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hellhammer's "Messiah" marks the earliest collaboration between the band's founder, Tom Gabriel Warrior, and his then new friend (and future Hellhammer bassist) Martin Eric Ain, in late 1983. While Warrior wrote the music, Ain and Warrior co-wrote the lyrics.The song reflects a generation's perennial foreboding of an impending terminal nuclear escalation in West Europe during the Cold War. Which, remarkably, makes it as topical today as it was when it was first created.Triumph Of Death's performance of "Messiah" is taken from the group's "Resurrection Of The Flesh" live album, and the accompanying video clip was filmed during the group's concert at Dark Easter Metal Meeting in Munich, Germany, in April of 2023.Triumph Of Death's debut live release Resurrection Of The Flesh has been receiving glowing reviews in the press and is being heralded as a masterpiece of extreme metal history already.



