Half Moon Run Release Live Version Of Their Song '9beat'



Pulsating with a rhythmic edge, the electrifying live rendition, featuring a string quartet and dynamic percussion, is a thrilling journey through alternative music. This eclectic and wild interpretation takes their rootsy sound to new heights, seamlessly fusing the raw energy of indie rock with intricate orchestration.



In late August following the release of their acclaimed new album, Salt (BMG), the Juno Award winning trio returned to the Treehouse Studio, an idyllic escape an hour north of Montreal, along with studio owner and producer Connor Seidel. In addition to tracking "adore you", Devon Portielje (lead vocals, guitar), Conner Molander (backing vocals, guitar, keys), and Dylan Phillips (backing vocals, drums,piano) also took time to revisit songs from Salt and record live versions along with the help of a string quartet and other guest musicians.



Well known for their captivating live shows, the trio continues their tour of North

"We are coming across North



There's been a peculiar feeling of serendipity at the shows lately, which often culminates in a kind of feedback loop of positivity. You can't exactly plan these things. It is fully our intention to keep this ball rolling across North America, where we have the privilege of performing in some truly wonderful venues."



HALF MOON RUN - NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES 2023:

November 23, 2023 @ History, Toronto, ON

November 24, 2023 @ Kingston Grand Theatre, Kingston, ON

November 25, 2023 @ Algonquin Commons Theatre, Ottawa, ON

November 26, 2023 @ Algonquin Commons Theatre, Ottawa, ON

December 13, 2023 @ MTelus, Montreal, QC

December 14, 2023 @ MTelus, Montreal, QC

December 15, 2023 @ Salle Maurice-O'Bready, Sherbrooke, QC

December 17, 2023 @ Théâtre du Palais Municipal, Saguenay, QC

December 18, 2023 @ Grand Théâtre@ Quebec City, QC



In the USA + Europe,

A limited edition offering of Salt on sand colored vinyl is now available now, in addition to standard black vinyl.



Half Moon Run's collaborative power has remained constant and unsuppressed during their twelve years together. Beauty and sadness; harmony and menace; despair and groove - the blending of contrasting moods is a trademark of the band's writing, and on this record they've managed to push their own limits of musical chemistry.



Since Half Moon Run's last album, A Blemish in the Great Light (Glassnote/Universal, 2019), the band's put out three releases—two EPs and a collection of reworked "isolation versions" of older songs.



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The members of Montreal-based alternative act Half Moon Run are thrilled to release an alternate version of the song "9beat" captured live at the Treehouse Studio.Pulsating with a rhythmic edge, the electrifying live rendition, featuring a string quartet and dynamic percussion, is a thrilling journey through alternative music. This eclectic and wild interpretation takes their rootsy sound to new heights, seamlessly fusing the raw energy of indie rock with intricate orchestration.In late August following the release of their acclaimed new album, Salt (BMG), the Juno Award winning trio returned to the Treehouse Studio, an idyllic escape an hour north of Montreal, along with studio owner and producer Connor Seidel. In addition to tracking "adore you", Devon Portielje (lead vocals, guitar), Conner Molander (backing vocals, guitar, keys), and Dylan Phillips (backing vocals, drums,piano) also took time to revisit songs from Salt and record live versions along with the help of a string quartet and other guest musicians.Well known for their captivating live shows, the trio continues their tour of North America with upcoming stops in Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal, Canada."We are coming across North America on the back of a European run that took us somewhat by surprise," adds Molander. "On that run, we regularly found ourselves descending from the stage making remarks about how that show was "one of the best ever", or something to that effect.There's been a peculiar feeling of serendipity at the shows lately, which often culminates in a kind of feedback loop of positivity. You can't exactly plan these things. It is fully our intention to keep this ball rolling across North America, where we have the privilege of performing in some truly wonderful venues."HALF MOON RUN - NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES 2023:November 23, 2023 @ History, Toronto, ONNovember 24, 2023 @ Kingston Grand Theatre, Kingston, ONNovember 25, 2023 @ Algonquin Commons Theatre, Ottawa, ONNovember 26, 2023 @ Algonquin Commons Theatre, Ottawa, ONDecember 13, 2023 @ MTelus, Montreal, QCDecember 14, 2023 @ MTelus, Montreal, QCDecember 15, 2023 @ Salle Maurice-O'Bready, Sherbrooke, QCDecember 17, 2023 @ Théâtre du Palais Municipal, Saguenay, QCDecember 18, 2023 @ Grand Théâtre@ Quebec City, QCIn the USA + Europe, Half Moon Run has partnered with Syrian American Medical Society, a U.S.-based charity that has been actively providing medical care in Syria since 1998. The trio will contribute a portion from each ticket sale to SAMS, which supports 110 medical facilities and over 3,000 medical personnel.A limited edition offering of Salt on sand colored vinyl is now available now, in addition to standard black vinyl.Half Moon Run's collaborative power has remained constant and unsuppressed during their twelve years together. Beauty and sadness; harmony and menace; despair and groove - the blending of contrasting moods is a trademark of the band's writing, and on this record they've managed to push their own limits of musical chemistry.Since Half Moon Run's last album, A Blemish in the Great Light (Glassnote/Universal, 2019), the band's put out three releases—two EPs and a collection of reworked "isolation versions" of older songs. Half Moon Run netted two Juno Awards both for 'Adult Alternative Album of the Year' in 2020 for A Blemish in the Great Light, and again in 2022 for their EP Inwards & Onwards. In 2021 they were nominated for 'Group of the Year' and also in 2016 for 'Breakthrough Group.' Half Moon Run also saw their fourth member, multi-instrumentalist Isaac Symonds, depart the band to move to Western Canada. The remaining trio - Devon Portielje, Conner Molander, and Dylan Phillips - are also the band's founding trio and the foundation moving forward. In July of 2023, the group released their new studio album, Salt, and performed the single "Alco" on CBS Saturday Sessions.



