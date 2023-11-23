Deluxe Original Motion Picture Soundtrack From Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Wish" Available Today





The track list for the Wish

Welcome To Rosas*

At All Costs*

This Wish**

I'm A Star*

This Is The Thanks I Get?!*

Knowing What I Know Now*

This Wish (Reprise)***

A Wish Worth Making*

The Kingdom of Rosas***

Meet The Family****

Countdown To Interview

Meet The Teens

Meet Magnifico

The Wishes Of Rosas

Sabino's Wish****

A Disappointing Truth

Wish Granting Ceremony

Magnifico's Rejection

Dinner Table



A Star Is Born***

Guide Away!****

Consulting The Spellbook

Asha Sneaks In With Star

Hiding Something

The Teens Meet Star

A Promise And A Decision

Stalling A King

The King Descends

A Wish Returns****

The Corruption Of A King

Sir Simon

The Teens' Question

A Warning And A Plan

The Plan In Action

A Leap, A Look And A Lesson****

Magnifico's Rise

We Did It!****

Mirror, Mirror/Rosas Celebration****

Rosas Finale***

The Happy Chicken Song

This Wish (Demo)**

At All Costs (Demo)*

I'm A Star (Demo)*

Knowing What I Know Now (Demo)*

Welcome To Rosas (Instrumental)*

At All Costs (Instrumental)*

This Wish (Instrumental)**

I'm A Star (Instrumental)*

This Is The Thanks I Get?! (Instrumental)*

Knowing What I Know Now (Instrumental)*

This Wish (Reprise) (Instrumental)***

A Wish Worth Making (Instrumental)*

Wish End Credits Score Suite****

All music written by Dave Metzger unless * written by



The track list for the Wish Deluxe Soundtrack follows:

Welcome To Rosas*
At All Costs*
This Wish**
I'm A Star*
This Is The Thanks I Get?!*
Knowing What I Know Now*
This Wish (Reprise)***
A Wish Worth Making*
The Kingdom of Rosas***
Meet The Family****
Countdown To Interview
Meet The Teens
Meet Magnifico
The Wishes Of Rosas
Sabino's Wish****
A Disappointing Truth
Wish Granting Ceremony
Magnifico's Rejection
Dinner Table
Everything The Light Touches
A Star Is Born***
Guide Away!****
Consulting The Spellbook
Asha Sneaks In With Star
Hiding Something
The Teens Meet Star
A Promise And A Decision
Stalling A King
The King Descends
A Wish Returns****
The Journey Calls***
The Corruption Of A King
Sir Simon
The Teens' Question
A Warning And A Plan
The Plan In Action
A Leap, A Look And A Lesson****
Magnifico's Rise
We Did It!****
Mirror, Mirror/Rosas Celebration****
Rosas Finale***
The Happy Chicken Song
This Wish (Demo)**
At All Costs (Demo)*
I'm A Star (Demo)*
Knowing What I Know Now (Demo)*
Welcome To Rosas (Instrumental)*
At All Costs (Instrumental)*
This Wish (Instrumental)**
I'm A Star (Instrumental)*
This Is The Thanks I Get?! (Instrumental)*
Knowing What I Know Now (Instrumental)*
This Wish (Reprise) (Instrumental)***
A Wish Worth Making (Instrumental)*
Wish End Credits Score Suite****

All music written by Dave Metzger unless * written by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice, ** Julia Michaels, Benjamin Rice, JP Saxe, *** Julia Michaels, Benjamin Rice, JP Saxe and Dave Metzger. **** Dave Metzger, Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice

Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Wish" is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, and produced by Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones. With a screenplay by Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore, original songs by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice, plus original score by composer Dave Metzger, "Wish" opens only in theaters on Nov. 22, 2023.

The original songs by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice have already become viral sensations - generating over 60 million creations resulting in over 5.5 billion views on TikTok alone. The Deluxe Soundtrack is a collectible souvenir for fans of the musical film. Early reviews are praising the music. The original songs by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice are solid. "Welcome to Rosas" is nicely peppy, Pine turns on the snarling smarm for villain song "This Is the Thanks I Get?!" and "This Wish" is the obvious highlight, soon to become a staple on many a little girl's streaming playlist. - USA Today




