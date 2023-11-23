Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Soundtracks 23/11/2023

Deluxe Original Motion Picture Soundtrack From Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Wish" Available Today

Hot Songs Around The World

Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
305 entries in 28 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
205 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
187 entries in 16 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
334 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
219 entries in 19 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
198 entries in 24 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
197 entries in 26 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
265 entries in 12 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
284 entries in 23 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1255 entries in 35 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1777 entries in 33 charts
Calm Down
Rema
954 entries in 23 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
401 entries in 27 charts
Deluxe Original Motion Picture Soundtrack From Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Wish" Available Today
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alongside the wide release of the all-new film in theaters today, the Deluxe Soundtrack for Walt Disney Animation Studio's "Wish" is available now on all streaming platforms (add links). Featuring the voices of Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha's pet goat Valentino, the epic animated musical "Wish" hits the big screen today. The Deluxe Soundtrack features the seven all-new songs penned by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer-songwriter-musician Benjamin Rice found on the Original Soundtrack, plus bonus tracks of their original demos, instrumental track versions, and an Original Score composed by Tony and Grammy-nominated Dave Metzger. Metzger has orchestrated and arranged some of Walt Disney Animation Studios' most successful scores, including "Tarzan," "The Lion King," "Frozen" and "Moana." Metzger also recently scored the Walt Disney Animation Studios' short film "Once Upon A Studio."

The original songs by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice have already become viral sensations - generating over 60 million creations resulting in over 5.5 billion views on TikTok alone.

The Deluxe Soundtrack is a collectible souvenir for fans of the musical film. Early reviews are praising the music.

The original songs by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice are solid. "Welcome to Rosas" is nicely peppy, Pine turns on the snarling smarm for villain song "This Is the Thanks I Get?!" and "This Wish" is the obvious highlight, soon to become a staple on many a little girl's streaming playlist. - USA Today

The track list for the Wish Deluxe Soundtrack follows:
Welcome To Rosas*
At All Costs*
This Wish**
I'm A Star*
This Is The Thanks I Get?!*
Knowing What I Know Now*
This Wish (Reprise)***
A Wish Worth Making*
The Kingdom of Rosas***
Meet The Family****
Countdown To Interview
Meet The Teens
Meet Magnifico
The Wishes Of Rosas
Sabino's Wish****
A Disappointing Truth
Wish Granting Ceremony
Magnifico's Rejection
Dinner Table
Everything The Light Touches
A Star Is Born***
Guide Away!****
Consulting The Spellbook
Asha Sneaks In With Star
Hiding Something
The Teens Meet Star
A Promise And A Decision
Stalling A King
The King Descends
A Wish Returns****
The Journey Calls***
The Corruption Of A King
Sir Simon
The Teens' Question
A Warning And A Plan
The Plan In Action
A Leap, A Look And A Lesson****
Magnifico's Rise
We Did It!****
Mirror, Mirror/Rosas Celebration****
Rosas Finale***
The Happy Chicken Song
This Wish (Demo)**
At All Costs (Demo)*
I'm A Star (Demo)*
Knowing What I Know Now (Demo)*
Welcome To Rosas (Instrumental)*
At All Costs (Instrumental)*
This Wish (Instrumental)**
I'm A Star (Instrumental)*
This Is The Thanks I Get?! (Instrumental)*
Knowing What I Know Now (Instrumental)*
This Wish (Reprise) (Instrumental)***
A Wish Worth Making (Instrumental)*
Wish End Credits Score Suite****
All music written by Dave Metzger unless * written by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice, ** Julia Michaels, Benjamin Rice, JP Saxe, *** Julia Michaels, Benjamin Rice, JP Saxe and Dave Metzger. **** Dave Metzger, Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice

Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Wish" is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, and produced by Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones. With a screenplay by Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore, original songs by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice, plus original score by composer Dave Metzger, "Wish" opens only in theaters on Nov. 22, 2023.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0090311 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0042061805725098 secs