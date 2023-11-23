Deluxe Original Motion Picture Soundtrack From Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Wish" Available Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Alongside the wide release of the all-new film in theaters today, the Deluxe Soundtrack
for Walt Disney Animation Studio's "Wish" is available now on all streaming platforms (add links). Featuring the voices of Academy Award-winning actress Ariana
DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha's pet goat Valentino, the epic animated musical "Wish" hits the big screen today. The Deluxe Soundtrack
features the seven all-new songs penned by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Julia Michaels
and Grammy-winning producer-songwriter-musician Benjamin
Rice found on the Original Soundtrack, plus bonus tracks of their original demos, instrumental track versions, and an Original Score composed by Tony and Grammy-nominated Dave Metzger. Metzger has orchestrated and arranged some of Walt Disney Animation Studios' most successful scores, including "Tarzan," "The Lion King," "Frozen
" and "Moana." Metzger also recently scored the Walt Disney Animation Studios' short film "Once Upon A Studio."
The original songs by Julia Michaels
and Benjamin
Rice have already become viral sensations - generating over 60 million creations resulting in over 5.5 billion views on TikTok alone.
The Deluxe Soundtrack
is a collectible souvenir for fans of the musical film. Early reviews are praising the music.
The original songs by Julia Michaels
and Benjamin
Rice are solid. "Welcome to Rosas" is nicely peppy, Pine turns on the snarling smarm for villain song "This Is the Thanks I Get?!" and "This Wish" is the obvious highlight, soon to become a staple on many a little girl's streaming playlist. - USA Today
The track list for the Wish Deluxe Soundtrack
follows:
Welcome To Rosas*
At All Costs*
This Wish**
I'm A Star*
This Is The Thanks I Get?!*
Knowing What I Know Now*
This Wish (Reprise)***
A Wish Worth Making*
The Kingdom of Rosas***
Meet The Family****
Countdown To Interview
Meet The Teens
Meet Magnifico
The Wishes Of Rosas
Sabino's Wish****
A Disappointing Truth
Wish Granting Ceremony
Magnifico's Rejection
Dinner Table
Everything
The Light Touches
A Star Is Born***
Guide Away!****
Consulting The Spellbook
Asha Sneaks In With Star
Hiding Something
The Teens Meet Star
A Promise And A Decision
Stalling A King
The King Descends
A Wish Returns****
The Journey
Calls***
The Corruption Of A King
Sir Simon
The Teens' Question
A Warning And A Plan
The Plan In Action
A Leap, A Look And A Lesson****
Magnifico's Rise
We Did It!****
Mirror, Mirror/Rosas Celebration****
Rosas Finale***
The Happy Chicken Song
This Wish (Demo)**
At All Costs (Demo)*
I'm A Star (Demo)*
Knowing What I Know Now (Demo)*
Welcome To Rosas (Instrumental)*
At All Costs (Instrumental)*
This Wish (Instrumental)**
I'm A Star (Instrumental)*
This Is The Thanks I Get?! (Instrumental)*
Knowing What I Know Now (Instrumental)*
This Wish (Reprise) (Instrumental)***
A Wish Worth Making (Instrumental)*
Wish End Credits Score Suite****
All music written by Dave Metzger unless * written by Julia Michaels
and Benjamin
Rice, ** Julia Michaels, Benjamin
Rice, JP Saxe, *** Julia Michaels, Benjamin
Rice, JP Saxe and Dave Metzger. **** Dave Metzger, Julia Michaels
and Benjamin
Rice
Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Wish" is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana
DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, and produced by Peter
Del Vecho and Juan Pablo
Reyes Lancaster Jones. With a screenplay by Jennifer Lee and Allison
Moore, original songs by Julia Michaels
and Benjamin
Rice, plus original score by composer Dave Metzger, "Wish" opens only in theaters on Nov. 22, 2023.