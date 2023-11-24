A Forthcoming Fortnite Concert Event Featuring Eminem Has Been Revealed Through A Leaked Icon Series





Leaks following today's update have confirmed that



In addition to Eminem's Fortnite cosmetics, the rapper will also play a part in the 'Big Bang' live event next week. Codenamed 'Durian', the new event will feature two new NPCs, with one dressed as security. It's currently unknown how this is related to the event.

Epic Games is expected to officially announce the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With the update that was expected to add Fortnite's OG Season finale event to the game files, leakers have instead discovered assets for an Eminem concert, including the rapper's own Outfits. Released on Tuesday, November 21, the v27.11 update introduced a number of new Eminem assets to the files. Two new Outfits, a Loading Screen, Emotes and event NPCs have all been leaked.Leaks following today's update have confirmed that Eminem will have two Fortnite Outfits - Slim Shady and Marshall Never More. According to the files, players who attend the 'Big Bang' live event on December 2nd will unlock an exclusive Magma Style for the Marshall Never More Outfit, which will not be returning at a later date. Leaks have also confirmed the existence of a reactive 'Shady Boom Box' Back Bling and 'Shady Double Saw' Pickaxe. A Built-in 'Mask Up' Emote for the Slim Shady Outfit has also been discovered in the files. The Outfits themselves are both encrypted, but locker icons have been found.In addition to Eminem's Fortnite cosmetics, the rapper will also play a part in the 'Big Bang' live event next week. Codenamed 'Durian', the new event will feature two new NPCs, with one dressed as security. It's currently unknown how this is related to the event.Epic Games is expected to officially announce the Big Bang event - and Eminem Icon Series - this week. We'll keep you updated!



