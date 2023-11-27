Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 27/11/2023

Emma & The Fragments Has Taken Over The Global Indie Rock Scene With The Release Of Their Latest Track "Lonely Star"

Hot Songs Around The World

Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
291 entries in 23 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
214 entries in 24 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
346 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
219 entries in 26 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
237 entries in 19 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
322 entries in 28 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
273 entries in 12 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
205 entries in 15 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1778 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1256 entries in 35 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
410 entries in 27 charts
Calm Down
Rema
958 entries in 23 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1152 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1003 entries in 25 charts
Emma & The Fragments Has Taken Over The Global Indie Rock Scene With The Release Of Their Latest Track "Lonely Star"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Based in East London with a sound fully capable of shaking the entire planet - they released major milestones over the past couple years including 'Back To Blue' and 'Circle of Concern' as they secured Radio Wigwam's Best Indie Rock Band in 2021, and new fan favorites like 'No Hope For Love' (2022) and 'Bizarre Blood' (2023) which premiered on BBC Introducing alongside an interview with Emma.

While they put the finishing touches to their upcoming EP 'Beneath the Polite Surface', Emma and the Fragments are releasing a irresistibly addictive second single 'Lonely Star' Loaded with the dynamic energy of their signature sound and hooks that confirm the band is set to dominate the end of this year with their cleverly versatile vibe and exciting hybrid music, 'Lonely Star' is guaranteed to be THE song no playlist would be complete without in 2023.

The track is accompanied by a memorable animated video which brings the emotion and imagery of the song to life with the central character of a star, longing to fit in with the world which surrounds it.

Join Emma and the Fragments as they release their most gripping material to-date and their brand-new single Lonely Star to every major platform online this year and continue their quest to create songs designed to move the mind, body & soul, as they bring their music right to the people, where it belongs.
https://linktr.ee/emmaandthefragments






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0138800 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0060229301452637 secs