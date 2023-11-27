Emma & The Fragments Has Taken Over The Global Indie Rock Scene With The Release Of Their Latest Track "Lonely Star"





While they put the finishing touches to their upcoming EP 'Beneath the Polite Surface', Emma and the Fragments are releasing a irresistibly addictive second single 'Lonely Star' Loaded with the dynamic energy of their signature sound and hooks that confirm the band is set to dominate the end of this year with their cleverly versatile vibe and exciting hybrid music, 'Lonely Star' is guaranteed to be THE song no playlist would be complete without in 2023.



The track is accompanied by a memorable animated video which brings the emotion and imagery of the song to life with the central character of a star, longing to fit in with the world which surrounds it.



Join Emma and the Fragments as they release their most gripping material to-date and their brand-new single Lonely Star to every major platform online this year and continue their quest to create songs designed to move the mind, body & soul, as they bring their music right to the people, where it belongs.

Based in East London with a sound fully capable of shaking the entire planet - they released major milestones over the past couple years including 'Back To Blue' and 'Circle of Concern' as they secured Radio Wigwam's Best Indie Rock Band in 2021, and new fan favorites like 'No Hope For Love' (2022) and 'Bizarre Blood' (2023) which premiered on BBC Introducing alongside an interview with Emma.




