|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Emma & The Fragments Has Taken Over The Global Indie Rock Scene With The Release Of Their Latest Track "Lonely Star"
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
291 entries in 23 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
214 entries in 24 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
346 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
219 entries in 26 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
237 entries in 19 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
322 entries in 28 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
273 entries in 12 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
205 entries in 15 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1778 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1256 entries in 35 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
410 entries in 27 charts
Calm Down
Rema
958 entries in 23 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1152 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1003 entries in 25 charts
Most read news of the week
Denmark's Starlingville Hitting All The Right Notes With Perfect Drive Time Anthem 'Good Thing Going On'
Jacob Collier Releases "Witness Me" Featuring Shawn Mendes, Stormzy, Kirk Franklin And Choir Of 5,000 Voices
Dolly Parton To Kick Off 133rd Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign With Live Halftime Performance During Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Game