Columbia Records Artist Tanner Adell Infuses Holiday Spirit With 'Hot Pink Christmas'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Columbia Records rising Country artist Tanner Adell rings in the Christmas season with her original "Hot Pink Christmas," available everywhere now. The holiday spirit is seen through rose-colored lenses and filled with blushing tinsel in this female-driven festive melody.

With dreamy vocals, a punchy beat and twists on your favorite holiday tunes, this song will be the decadent topping to your upcoming holiday playlist. Fans can experience the holidays in fabulous fashion through this new track and its accompanying music video.

Tying the bow on her groundbreaking year, Adell made history with the first-ever major label debut mixtape in the genre. Buckle Bunny is an eight song collection filled with female-empowerment anthems that keep their roots in Country while infusing a blend of pop vocals and hip-hop beats.

As a co-writer on each carefully curated track, Adell spilled out energetic tunes that draw upon her personal narrative as a biracial woman embracing the truest version of herself. Building on the success and demand from her loyal fans, Adell followed up with Buckle Bunny Deluxe featuring "Backroad" and breakout hit "Luke Combs."

Finally concluding the Buckle Bunny era with the sultry, acoustic Buckle Bunny Stripped, a reimagined emotional take on Adell's debut EP that pulls back the layers on the glamorous anthems. The singer-songwriter was introduced to her cult following through tracks including breakout smash "Love You A Little Bit" along with subsequent hits "Throw it Back," "FU-150" and "I Hate Texas."

With every release, Adell's range both vocally and sonically becomes undeniable, exemplifying the new class of artists who effortlessly transcend traditional genre boundaries.

The Nashville Briefing Artist To Watch had a busy year by making her first appearances at CMA Fest, Spotify House and Windy City Smokeout. This is just the beginning for the innovative singer-songwriter as she continues to make her mark in Music City and beyond. Keep up with Adell on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter.

Columbia Records Tanner Adell is here to unapologetically pave her own lane of Country music. Brought up between the coast of Manhattan Beach, California and the rustic charm of Star Valley, Wyoming, the songstress lived a free-spirited childhood in the country, complete with cowboy boots and rodeos.
Weaving the tales of her upbringing through her musical storytelling, Tanner's lyricism keeps their roots in Country while infusing an addictive blend of pop vocals and hip-hop beats. Tanner spills out energetic tunes and honest ballads that draw upon her personal narrative as a biracial woman embracing the truest version of herself.
Hear Tanner reclaim the power back for the girls with her debut mixtape, Buckle Bunny, a first for the Country genre. The rising star promises to keep reimagining music with unbridled innovation while making her mark on Music City and beyond.






