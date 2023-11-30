Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 30/11/2023

Hot Songs Around The World

Happy
Pharrell Williams
1256 entries in 35 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
349 entries in 20 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
326 entries in 28 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
223 entries in 26 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
208 entries in 15 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
237 entries in 19 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
274 entries in 12 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1780 entries in 33 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
217 entries in 24 charts
Calm Down
Rema
960 entries in 23 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
411 entries in 27 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
190 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
33 entries in 23 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1153 entries in 28 charts
Billy Idol Makes History With First-Ever Concert At Iconic Location!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) MVD Entertainment is proud to announce the release of Billy Idol - State Line: Live at the Hoover Dam, out on Blu-ray and DVD on December 15th.
Kicking off his sell-out 2023 North American spring and summer tour, Billy Idol's once in a lifetime performance, which illuminated the surrounding Black Canyon of the Colorado River and the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge, features a career-spanning run of chart-topping hits, including "Dancing with Myself," "Eyes Without a Face," "Rebel Yell" and "White Wedding."

Billy Idol - State Line: Live at the Hoover Dam highlights the history and significance of Hoover Dam and includes performances from two unique sets of Billy Idol's iconic hits: a full band concert at sunset with special guests that electrified and illuminated the surrounding Black Canyon, and an acoustic duo set (with guitarist/collaborator of over 40 years, Steve
Stevens) on the roof of the powerhouse at the foot of Hoover Dam straddling the Colorado River, directly on the Nevada/Arizona state line.

One of the most recognizable faces and voices of rock 'n' roll, with over 40 million albums sold and numerous platinum albums worldwide, the hell-raising rock star is joined on stage by his longtime band and special guest stars, including The Kills' Alison Mosshart, former Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, and No Doubt bassist Tony Kanal.

The Blu-ray and DVD are loaded with bonus features, including an exclusive Q&A: Steve Stevens, Acoustic Dam performance: "To Be A Lover," "Eyes Without a Face," and "Rebel Yell," and a 6-panel concert booklet. Watch the trailer here:

Pre-order the Blu-ray: https://a.co/d/1vDUJMd
Pre-order the DVD: https://a.co/d/0vGctof






