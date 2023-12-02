Beyonce Shares New Song 'My House' From Renaissance Film



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Beyoncé has dropped a new song to celebrate the release of her RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ.The new single, "MY HOUSE," is played at the end credits of the movie. Now that it's playing in theaters everywhere, the Grammy-winner has released it on to streaming platforms everywhere.Whether you had the opportunity to see Queen Bey live and want to relive the experience, or this will be your first glimpse into seeing her groundbreaking tour, now's your chance to be one of the first to purchase your tickets for RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ.RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans. Watch the official trailer for RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ:



