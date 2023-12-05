Aussie Rockers Ocean Alley Announce North American Summer Tour





July 6 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, beloved Australian rock outfit Ocean Alley announces a US summer tour, which will take the band through San Francisco, Austin, New York, Boston, Chicago and more. This announcement comes on the heels of the recent resurgence of the band's 2018 six-times ARIA Platinum hit " Confidence " led by the Behind Every Girl TikTok trend, which spawned billions of views, the audio being used over 110,000 times and over one million streams of the track per day. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday December 8 at 10 a.m. local time, with an artist presale starting on Tuesday December 5 and certain local presales on Wednesday December 6. For a full list of dates, please see below or visit oceanalley.com.au. Confidence " has landed Ocean Alley in the US Billboard Singles Charts for Rock & Alternative for the first time. It currently sits at #15 in the Hot Alternative Songs chart, #21 Hot Rock Songs and #27 Hot Rock & Alternative Songs. At home in Australia, the song re-entered the ARIA Singles Chart at #40, more than five years since the track first debuted. Since November 1, the song has seen a 1063% increase of average daily streams on Spotify and a 2571% increase on Apple Music. The newfound success of the song was featured by UPROXX who called the band "TikTok darlings."Off the back of the viral TikTok trend, daily streams of " Confidence " in the USA have overtaken Australia for the first time ever. The song peaked at number one on Spotify's US Viral 50 chart and has not left the top 5 since. It also placed on Spotify's Top 50 Chart in New Zealand (#8), Australia (#15), UK (#39), as well on the Viral 50 Chart in Iceland (#1), Lithuania (#1), Denmark (#2), Portugal (#2), Ireland (#3), Sweden (#3) and #4 in each UK, Canada, Norway, South Africa, Belgium and Netherlands, plus #14 on Spotify's Viral 50 - Global Chart and #66 on Shazam's Global Chart.With its stacked harmonies and soulful swagger, " Confidence " resonated with Ocean Alley's home audience in Australia following the release of their breakthrough second album, Gold-certified Chiaroscuro. It became the song of the summer, taking the #1 spot in Australia's largest annual music poll - triple j's Hottest 100 of 2018. " Confidence " peaked at #9 on the ARIA Singles Chart and earned the #64 spot in the year-end chart. It was later nominated for Song of the Year at the 2019 ARIA Music Awards and Rock Work of the Year at the 2019 APRA Music Awards.The resurgence of " Confidence " follows a huge 12 months of touring for the band supporting their critically acclaimed fourth LP Low Altitude Living (2022), which earned praise from Entertainment Tonight, Rolling Stone Australia, Flood Magazine, Glide Magazine, Los Angeles Magazine and more. It debuted at #3 on the ARIA Albums Chart - and #5 on the NZ Top 40 Albums Chart, making it the band's first album to chart in New Zealand.This year, the band have sold more than 42,000 tickets across their Australian headline shows, plus a further 35,000 tickets sold across 34 shows in the UK, Europe, North America and New Zealand. They replaced Lewis Capaldi as a headliner at Splendour In The Grass, adding to the list of major festival billings such as Reading & Leeds (UK), Sziget (HU), BottleRock (US) and Rhythm & Alps (NZ). Continuing to grow their devoted following both at home and abroad, Ocean Alley are solidifying their place as one of Australia's most beloved and influential bands, and are poised to make an indelible mark on the global music scene for years to come.Upcoming Tour Dates:June 6 - San Francisco, CA - The FillmoreJune 7 - Santa Ana, CA - The ObservatoryJune 8 - San Diego, CA - SOMAJune 12 - Austin, TX - Emo'sJune 14 - Atlanta, GA - Variety PlayhouseJune 15 - Tampa, FL - Ritz YborJune 16 - Orlando, FL - The BeachamJune 18 - Charlotte, NC - The FillmoreJune 19 - Silver Spring, MD - The FillmoreJune 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living ArtsJune 22 - New York, NY - Irving PlazaJune 23 - Boston, MA - RoyaleJune 26 - Toronto, ON - HistoryJune 27 - Montreal, QC - MTELUSJune 29 - Chicago, IL - House Of BluesJuly 1 - Denver, CO - OgdenJuly 6 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre



