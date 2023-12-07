Hip-Hop Legend Havoc Of Mobb Deep Collabs With Gen Z Artists Via Innovative Tech For Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary





In addition to CED's remix, the EP features contributions from five other exceptional musicians. As we approach the culmination of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, let's tune in to the sounds of Havoc, CED, and fellow musicians from across the globe, immersing ourselves in this cross-border virtual celebration and ushering in a new era of hip-hop music. Listen to "Cool, Calm & Collected" on Spotify today: https://open.spotify.com/album/08q8TsogCKES94sRECnLou New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Havoc, a renowned member of the legendary East Coast hip-hop group Mobb Deep, recently collaborated with the music technology platform OurSong to release his new EP album, "Cool, Calm & Collected," a project celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.With the help of OurSong, Havoc shared the audio file of his unreleased track onto their platform and invited young music talents worldwide to remix the track. He handpicked six exceptional submissions from Asia, Europe, and the U.S. and released them on all major streaming platforms as an EP album. This album is the first of its kind as it leverages the OurSong platform to seamlessly connect artists of all ages, cultures and continents, making music collaborations much more streamlined for the digital day and age.CED, an up-and-rising hip-hop artist in Taiwan, discovered Havoc's track on the OurSong platform and was instantly drawn to its classic old-school vibes. Inspired by the track, CED easily downloaded the free track and stems and dubbed in his own verse, instantly creating a new remix to Havoc."Working with the song's original files felt like flying to the US and collaborating with the OG himself." CED shared. "I always wanted to find a way into the English music market, and this was the perfect opportunity. I didn't tamper with the arrangement too much, but I added my own flavor with a verse that complements Havoc's energy. And I must admit it was crazy to see my name on Spotify next to Havoc's!"Havoc, the rapper and music producer for Mobb Deep, has produced many tracks for prominent rap artists like 50 Cent, Eminem, Jadakiss, The Game, and Nas, earning him two Grammy nominations.Upon receiving the remixed versions from musicians worldwide, Havoc expressed his delight, stating, "Collaborating with OurSong has been an incredible experience. It's amazing to hear artists worldwide putting their unique spin on my music."In addition to CED's remix, the EP features contributions from five other exceptional musicians. As we approach the culmination of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, let's tune in to the sounds of Havoc, CED, and fellow musicians from across the globe, immersing ourselves in this cross-border virtual celebration and ushering in a new era of hip-hop music. Listen to "Cool, Calm & Collected" on Spotify today: https://open.spotify.com/album/08q8TsogCKES94sRECnLou



