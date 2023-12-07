YES Announce European Dates For 'The Classic Tales Of Yes' Tour 2024





Mirror To The Sky, YES' 23rd studio album, was released on 19 May 2023 to universally positive reviews in the music press. 'Mirror to the Sky is very much a band album, where all five members... have been at the top of their game', stated The Progressive Aspect. 'YES will continue to have a role to play in shaping the future sounds of prog.' New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following their recent acclaimed tour in the USA, progressive legends YES have announced European dates for The Classic Tales of YES Tour 2024. Tickets go on sale on Friday 8th December at 10am GMT/11.00am CET.The Classic Tales of YES Tour 2024 will include many iconic tracks from the YES back-catalogue covering fifty-plus years. The tour will also include a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Tales from Topographic Oceans as well as music from their current album Mirror To The Sky.YES are: Steve Howe (guitars, vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals and acoustic guitar), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar, vocals) and drummer Jay Schellen.The evening will begin with an on-site presentation by world-renowned artist and designer Roger Dean, whose masterful artwork of striking other-worldly landscapes has graced classic album covers and posters, most prominently by YES and Asia.Every show will feature a Roger Dean gallery in the venue's reception/foyer area. His work - which also appears on the cover of their current album Mirror to the Sky - has sold more than one hundred million copies worldwide."We're all excited to be bringing our show home to Europe and the UK!" says Steve Howe, "We've selected a new playlist of Yes music but with some firm favourites in there too, of course! To keep our performances fresh, we 'now' carry our own lights, so we can present a consistent show each night, designed for us by William... Looking forward to seeing you out there!""We are very much looking forward to the 2024 European leg of our YES Classic Tales Tour. Having recently completed the US, we are now really excited to bring that out to all our fans in the UK and Europe. It promises to be one of our most interesting sets to date, scanning through much of YES's history and with some previously unheard pieces as well as music from our latest album, 'Mirror To The Sky'. Bring it on and see you all out there!" Best, Geoff Downes The Classic Tales of YES European and UK Tour 2024 dates are as follows: Go to www.yesworld.com/live for all ticketing information.TOUR DATES:Europe:April 2024Tuesday 30 - Portugal - Lisbon Sabres - Sagres Campo Pequeno**May 2024 Thursday 2 - Spain - Madrid - RivieraFriday 3 - Spain - Barcelona - Sala Paral·lel 62Sunday 5 - Italy - Rome - La NuvolaMonday 6 - Italy - Milan - Teatro ArcimboldiWednesday 8 - Italy - Padova - Gran Teatro Geox Thursday 9 - Switzerland Zurich - Kongresshaus**Saturday 11 - Austria - Vienna - Simm City -Sunday 12 - Germany - Berlin - Theater am Potsdamer PlatzTuesday 14 - Germany - Halle - Steintor-VarieteWednesday 15 - Belgium - Antwerp - De RomaFriday 17 - Netherlands Arnhem - Music SacrumTheatre**Wednesday 18 - Germany Moenchengladbach Red Box**Monday 20 - France - Paris - Salle Pleyel**Tuesday 21 - Luxembourg Luxembourg - Rockhall**UK Dates: Thursday 23 May - Manchester - Bridgewater Hall*Friday 24 May - Glasgow - Royal Concert Hall*Sunday 26 May - Liverpool - Philharmonic*Tuesday 28 May - York - Barbican*Wednesday 29 May - Southend - Cliffs Pavilion*Friday 31 May - - Bristol - BeaconSaturday 1 June - Birmingham - Symphony Hall*Sunday 2 June - Gateshead - Sage*Tuesday 4 June - London - Royal Albert Hall**European shows in bold are rescheduled from 2023 and tickets remain valid *UK Shows rescheduled from 2023, all tickets remain valid. European tickets go onsale on Friday 8th December at 10am GMT/ 11.00am CET from https://bookingsdirect.seetickets.com/tour/yes/Formed in 1968 by Jon Anderson and the late, and much-missed, Chris Squire, YES have been one of the most innovative, influential and best-loved bands in rock music history. Their 1970s albums The Yes Album, Fragile, Close To The Edge, Yessongs (a triple live album set), Tales From Topographic Oceans, Relayer and Going For The One were ground-breaking in musical style and content.Their music also became synonymous with artist Roger Dean whose distinctive YES logo design and artwork adorned the lavish gatefold presentation sleeves of many YES albums.With sales of over 50 million records, the Grammy-award winning YES were inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017 where they performed Roundabout from the album Fragile and the FM radio-friendly Owner Of A Lonely Heart from the 1985 album 90125.YES released their 22nd studio album in 2021, The Quest, produced by Steve Howe and which went to No. 1 in the UK Rock Albums Chart and entered the Official UK Album Chart at No. 20.In 2022 came the sad news that drummer Alan White, ever-present in the YES line-up for 50 years, had passed away. The news came shortly before the band embarked on their classic, genre-defining album Close To The Edge 50th Anniversary Tour which they dedicated to Alan.In February 2023, ahead of the news of the new studio album Mirror To The Sky, YES confirmed Jay Schellen as the new permanent drummer with YES, hand-picked to step into his mentor and friend Alan White's role."I had done the 2016 tour on my own for Alan," says Jay. "From late 2017 onwards, we had a beautiful partnership. I learned and discovered so much about Alan's style. His passion and creativity was phenomenal. The new album has Alan's presence all over it. It is inside of us. So, this is still, in my heart, Alan just being present and with us, and with me, in a big way."Mirror To The Sky, YES' 23rd studio album, was released on 19 May 2023 to universally positive reviews in the music press. 'Mirror to the Sky is very much a band album, where all five members... have been at the top of their game', stated The Progressive Aspect. 'YES will continue to have a role to play in shaping the future sounds of prog.'



