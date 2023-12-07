|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
This Day In 1974, Carl Douglas Was Kung Fu Fighting
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Strangers
Kenya Grace
247 entries in 24 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
350 entries in 28 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
265 entries in 26 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
266 entries in 19 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
57 entries in 23 charts
Calm Down
Rema
967 entries in 23 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
210 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
191 entries in 16 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
369 entries in 20 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1182 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1031 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
585 entries in 23 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
438 entries in 7 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
359 entries in 22 charts
Most read news of the week
Lithuanian Pianist Celebrates Family Liberation From Russian Oppression With Album Of Christmas Masterpieces
Taylor Swift's Defiant Journey To Reclaim Her Music: A Battle For Artist Rights And Industry Transformation
Long Beach, CA Hardcore 5-Piece '92 Blazes Its Own Trail With A Nod To The Past On Debut Single "Culture"
Country Music Heaven: Award-Winning Country Artists Illuminate The Stage In A Captivating Key West Amphitheater
Bruce Springsteen Presents Platinum Award To Darlene Love At Her 'Love For The Holidays' Concert At The Town Hall