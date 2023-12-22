Zedd, Mija & More Raise $50,000 For LA's Unhoused





Supported by 20+ DJs, performances and experiences across 5 stages curated by BROWNIES & LEMONADE, SHREK RAVE, HEAV3N, ELECTRIC FEELS, CLUB 90S, HACK THE PLANET and RESTLESS NITES.



Led by IHEARTCOMIX, LA GIVES BACK ran from 2016-2020, and returned this year, as a response to the growing displaced housing crisis in Los Angeles and raised approximately $250,000 so far. Every year, IHC mobilizes the LA creative community to raise crucial funds for local organizations that combat homelessness year round with 100% of profits going to Downtown Women's Center, My Friend's Place, and MásForMore.



More information on LA GIVES BACK, Downtown Women's Center, My Friend's Place and MásForMore: The Downtown Women's Center (DWC) is the only organization in Los Angeles focused exclusively on serving and empowering women experiencing homelessness and formerly homeless women. DWC envisions Los Angeles with every woman housed and on a path to personal stability. Its mission is to end homelessness for women in greater Los Angeles through housing, wellness, and advocacy. Founded in 1978, DWC was the first permanent supportive housing provider for women in the U.S.



My Friend's Place assists and inspires homeless youth to build self-sufficient lives through a broad continuum of care including meals, employment and education assistance, case management and more. Founded in 1988, My Friend's Place serves nearly half of homeless youth in Los Angeles.



MásForMore is the non-profit arm of Production Club. Their mission is to take the skills and experience gained by their work at Production Club and use them to support communities that are impacted the most by an unequal and unjust system through events like an annual Toy Giveaway.



IHEARTCOMIX' Franki Chan says: "LA GIVES BACK is exactly that, our community giving back. After the success of the initial 5 year run, we worked closely with our partners Brownies & Lemonade to bring back the annual institution.



It's so cool that so many of LA's top music curators and creative talent can come together and produce an event that draws attention to this huge crisis in our community. We hope that the event can showcase the wide diversity and collaborative nature that makes LA so special while raising the funds so desperately needed to address the issue.



For IHEARTCOMIX, this is our holiday party. I feel strongly that Los Angeles is the best city in the world for music and creative energy. Over the almost twenty years that IHC has been around we've seen this town change so much for the better. It's not just the talent that is incredible, but the sense of community that makes it special and has drawn so many people here. However, the unplanned consequence of that growth has been the rise of the homeless population in LA, and now in the aftermath of COVID-19 it's even worse. It's our responsibility to address this problem and fix it. As we grow, we must bring everyone up with us. Hopefully this event shows our city that we can stand as one to create positive change."



Last night, IHEARTCOMIX presented the 6th annual LA GIVES BACK fundraiser event titled THE RETURN, to help fight homelessness in Los Angeles. The event raised approximately $50,000 in sales from a sold out 2,200-strong audience who saw surprise sets by artist such as ZEDD, MIJA, BONOBO b2b T.E.E.D., BOOMBOX CARTEL b2b FLOSSTRADAMUS, KA5SH, THREE MIKE B. etc and were able to take photos with Death Metal Santa.




