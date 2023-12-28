Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 28/12/2023

Blacklite District X Judd Hoos Announce Collab

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Blacklite District, the South Dakota-based viral rock act led by Kyle Pfeiffer, today has announced it's first new music release in nearly two years! In the form of a first time collaboration, Pfeiffer and co. have teamed up with Judd Hoos, a rock act from the same area in South Dakota, to release a track called "Give Me Life" on January 19 via AK19 Entertainment, LLC.   

After a record streaming year, and multiple headlining tours in 2023, Blacklite District has been keeping the momentum going in the form of his recent "XL" series of remix albums. Following Pfeiffer's latest album, 2021's "1990", "Give Me Life" serves as the stepping stone into a new chapter for Blacklite District.
"It's so cool to me that I get to do a song with another band from the Black Hills of South Dakota and put it on the global stage. This fanbase is hungry for new music, and the boys in Judd Hoos really helped put extra sauce on "Give Me Life" to take it to that next level where we all knew it was the right move to drop this track at the top of the year and kick off 2024 with a literal bang!"  

Blacklite District has amassed hundreds of millions over streams over the years, with viral songs across multiple platforms, and ties to the Minecraft community. Blacklite DIstrict's YouTube partnership with Rainimator has proven to hit home with a rabid worldwide fanbase.

2016's "Cold As Ice" Minecraft recently passed the 75 million mark, and 2022's "Gotta Get Outta Here" is closing in on 10 million.

Judd Hoos was on NBC's "American Song Contest" in 2022 and has toured the midwest for the past decade. On the topic of "Give Me Life", Hoos guitarist Andy Young said:
"We are beyond excited to release this collaboration with fellow Black Hills artist, Blacklite District! Most of us grew up in the same small town together, played the same coffee shop open mics as we were coming up and some of us even lived across the street from each other for a while. It's like the universe was screaming at us to work together, and I'm so glad we finally listened and made it happen! Writing this song together was effortless and we can't wait to share with everyone and start 2024 with a smash!"

"Give Me Life" will be streaming on all major platforms on January 19. You can pre-save the single now.






