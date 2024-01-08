Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 08/01/2024

Golden Globes Winners 2024: The Complete List

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 81st Golden Globe Awards were held Sunday night in Beverly Hills, Calif., where stars of the past year's most popular television and movies gathered at an event that effectively kicked off the 2024 Hollywood awards season.

When it was revealed that Poor Things nabbed the award for best motion picture - musical or comedy, a team of people behind the film, including star/producer Emma Stone and director/producer Yorgos Lanthimos, took the stage. Stone had spoken earlier that night when she won the award for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy and chose to abdicate her acceptance speech slot as one of the film's producers, forcing the Greek director to take the mic.
"I just wanted to speak to Bruce Springsteen the whole night," Lanthimos said as he grabbed the mic. "We have the same birthday - the 23rd of September!" As Stone and the Poor Things cast and crew laughed behind him, the camera cut to Springsteen flashing a thumbs up from his table. (Springsteen was a 2024 Golden Globe nominee for writing "Addicted to Romance" for She Came to Me, which was up for best original song but lost to Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell's "What Was I Made For?" from the blockbuster Barbie film.)
"He's been my hero since I grew up," Lanthimos explained. "Anyway, I'm wasting my time."

Lanthimos went on to thank Searchlight Pictures for making the film, his cast and his crew ("Emma, she's the best," he said), but couldn't walk away without one more shout-out to the Boss. "Thank you, Bruce Springsteen, for making me grew up [sic] the way I did."
When social conventions said "sit down," Yorgos stood up. Growin' up.

Golden Globes Award Winners 2024:
Best Motion Picture - Drama: Oppenheimer
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Poor Things
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Best Director: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture: Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
Best Original Score - Motion Picture: Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Best Original Song - Motion Picture: "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell - Barbie
Best Motion Picture - Animated: The Boy and The Heron
Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language: Anatomy of a Fall
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Barbie
Best Television Series - Drama: Succession
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy: The Bear
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Beef
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama: Sarah Snook, Succession
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama: Kieran Culkin, Succession
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Ali Wong, Beef
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television: Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon






