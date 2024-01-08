Golden Globes Winners 2024: The Complete List





Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television: Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 81st Golden Globe Awards were held Sunday night in Beverly Hills, Calif., where stars of the past year's most popular television and movies gathered at an event that effectively kicked off the 2024 Hollywood awards season.When it was revealed that Poor Things nabbed the award for best motion picture - musical or comedy, a team of people behind the film, including star/producer Emma Stone and director/producer Yorgos Lanthimos, took the stage. Stone had spoken earlier that night when she won the award for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy and chose to abdicate her acceptance speech slot as one of the film's producers, forcing the Greek director to take the mic."I just wanted to speak to Bruce Springsteen the whole night," Lanthimos said as he grabbed the mic. "We have the same birthday - the 23rd of September!" As Stone and the Poor Things cast and crew laughed behind him, the camera cut to Springsteen flashing a thumbs up from his table. (Springsteen was a 2024 Golden Globe nominee for writing "Addicted to Romance" for She Came to Me, which was up for best original song but lost to Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell's " What Was I Made For? " from the blockbuster Barbie film.)"He's been my hero since I grew up," Lanthimos explained. "Anyway, I'm wasting my time."Lanthimos went on to thank Searchlight Pictures for making the film, his cast and his crew ("Emma, she's the best," he said), but couldn't walk away without one more shout-out to the Boss. "Thank you, Bruce Springsteen, for making me grew up [sic] the way I did."When social conventions said "sit down," Yorgos stood up. Growin' up.Best Motion Picture - Drama: OppenheimerBest Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Poor ThingsBest Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower MoonBest Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, Poor ThingsBest Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama: Cillian Murphy, OppenheimerBest Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Paul Giamatti, The HoldoversBest Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The HoldoversBest Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Robert Downey Jr., OppenheimerBest Director: Christopher Nolan, OppenheimerBest Screenplay - Motion Picture: Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet and Arthur HarariBest Original Score - Motion Picture: Ludwig Göransson, OppenheimerBest Original Song - Motion Picture: " What Was I Made For? " by Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell - BarbieBest Motion Picture - Animated: The Boy and The HeronBest Motion Picture - Non-English Language: Anatomy of a FallCinematic and Box Office Achievement: BarbieBest Television Series - Drama: SuccessionBest Television Series - Musical or Comedy: The BearBest Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: BeefBest Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama: Sarah Snook, SuccessionBest Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama: Kieran Culkin, SuccessionBest Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Ayo Edebiri, The BearBest Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White, The BearBest Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television: Elizabeth Debicki, The CrownBest Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television: Matthew Macfadyen, SuccessionBest Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Ali Wong, BeefBest Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Steven Yeun, BeefBest Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television: Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon



