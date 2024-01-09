Paris. Kicks Off The New Year With Smooth New Single "Me N Mines" With MBNel





A current star on the rise with new single "IDK" having released in October 2023, PARIS. continues to garner media and audience-related hype across the country. Being recently featured in Canadian outlet 6ixBuzzTV and performing at venues like the Safe and Sound Festival, watch for more as he continues to establish himself as one of 2024's up and coming Canadian artists. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 22-year-old rising hip-hop/R&B star from Burnaby, British Columbia - continues building on his momentum with the release of his first new single of 2024, "Me N Mines" with MBNel via Universal Music and Partners Record Label.The new track, co-written with MBNel and producer Gwalla, marks PARIS.'s third release backed by Universal Music and Partners Record Label. The Filipino-Canadian artist previously shared singles "Ice Spice" and "IDK" last year and has been celebrated by Biff Bam Pop who noted, "He's got the goods to be an artist that lasts" and "Despite being so new in the game, PARIS. is quickly amassing quite the fanbase.""Me and Nel got in contact over Instagram. He always showed me love and we officially linked up when him and his team asked me to be a part of their tour stop in Toronto back in 2022. That's when we locked in," says PARIS. about his connection with MBNel. "Nel has always been super cool and he supported my music. Vice versa. We both were amped to get a record in together. We'd send some open verses over text and this one clicked. I'm looking forward to performing together in the future. Us both being Filipino and pursuing hip hop is a big step for sure."The smooth new single sees PARIS. overcoming the odds and placing his team on his back in the chorus, singing, "It's Me N Mines, versus you and yours." He goes on to open up about love, addressing the woman in his life and saying, "Been through a lot, I apologize for being distant." In his verse, he confidently takes his place on the podium as one of the top rising stars from Vancouver, singing, "Baby, in my city I'm the hardest out."North California-based rapper MBNel rounds out the track with bars about his rags-to-riches story, which both artists can connect with. "Got it out the mud, I really came up from them trenches," he sings. "Never thought I'd make it out, now I'm sliding 'round in a Rolls."This is the first official collaboration between PARIS. and MBNel, who share strong chemistry over Gwalla's production.Kicking off 2024 with a bang, PARIS. intends to keep his foot on the pedal throughout the year with plans to release more new music and perform shows across international stages. After building buzz with "Ice Spice" and "IDK" - with the latter being added globally to the Made In Canada playlist on Apple Music and All New Hip-Hop and Fresh Finds Canada playlists on Spotify - PARIS. is confirmed to perform at Sabaidee Fest, California's Southeast Asian Music and Cultural festival, in June. Stay tuned for more from this exciting new artist in the coming months.Synergizing the R&B/Hip-Hop genre in his own charismatic way, PARIS. is constantly drawn to the impulse of trying something new. "I'm always ready to go, always ready to try new things, which can be a great tool but also have its repercussions," he says on his quick-minded approach to music and life. With extensive roots in British Columbia drawn from his childhood and upbringing in Burnaby and Vancouver, PARIS. has spent a major part of his life excitedly strengthening his music, sports, and lyrical capabilities in an effort to drive his passions forward.A current star on the rise with new single "IDK" having released in October 2023, PARIS. continues to garner media and audience-related hype across the country. Being recently featured in Canadian outlet 6ixBuzzTV and performing at venues like the Safe and Sound Festival, watch for more as he continues to establish himself as one of 2024's up and coming Canadian artists.



