Swedish Artist Simon Andersson Is Nominated For The World Entertainment Awards





Simon Andersson's "Try" is a musical masterpiece that embraces the essence of resilience, encouraging listeners to pursue their dreams fearlessly. With electric guitar, synth, and dynamic drums, the song radiates a vibrant energy. From the first note, "Try" is an uplifting tune that serves as a beacon of hope, reminding us that anything is possible if we dare to try



Simon Andersson's vocals exude genuine emotion that guides us through a journey of self-belief. In the hook, Simon croons, "All you got to do is try. It's a long way out, but we can just enjoy the ride. Don't be disheartened, all you got to do is try." These lyrics serve as a battle cry. It urges us to embrace our challenges with optimism. From Malmö, Sweden, musical powerhouse Simon Andersson has carved his path in the industry with his exceptional songwriting and production skills. Utilizing his deep rock n roll influences.



On February 2, the awards will be presented in Hollywood at the World Entertainment Award and Simon Andersson will be in person to perform his nominated song "Try" at the gala.

Right now, Simon Andersson is performing with his sold-out Christmas shows together with Måns Möller and Linda Varg www.rocknrollxmasparty.com at Luftkastellet in just outside Malmö Sweden.



Simon is also the founder and producer of the newly started successful festivalwww.southoceanfestival.com (2nd year) in Malmö (Sibbarp)Sweden.

Which will be visited by The Cardigans (SE), The Midnight (US) and DeWolff (NL) and many more.



Simon displayed his talent from a young age. He would make appearances on national TV and receive accolades for his musical prowess. Graduating from Malmo Music Academy, he honed his craft and embarked on a professional career that has earned him recognition on both national and international stages.

Simon Andersson is the artist, songwriter and producer from Malmö who has gone a bit under the radar in Sweden. Already at the age of 11 he participated in his first TV program, at the age of 13 he received his first musical prize. After high school, Simon applied to Malmö Academy of Music and was accepted to the music producer program. The goal was a professional career.

This led to him a few years later in 2013 going from the Swedish music scene to go over to Hollywood as a nominee for "Best Song of the Year" Hollywood Music Media Awards and is later the winner at the prestigious Fonda Theatre in Hollywood. The win with "Best Song of the Year" did not go unnoticed and Simon was soon asked to perform live on American TV, topped Music Row's Break-out Chart with the songs "How did I get her" and "City nights", toured the United States and played with his band at the prestigious CMA Festival in Nashville two years in a row. Simon's musical influences range from rock'n'roll's early days touch of country Americana to the contemporary music scene, he is a very talented songwriter and a producer.

orcd.co/simonatry

www.facebook.com/simonanderssonofficial

