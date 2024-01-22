|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Jack Harlow's 'Lovin On Me' Continues To Reign In USA Top40 For A 3rd Week
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Houdini
Dua Lipa
135 entries in 25 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
341 entries in 19 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
453 entries in 21 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
422 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
342 entries in 20 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
393 entries in 9 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
224 entries in 15 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
441 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
392 entries in 26 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
423 entries in 28 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
199 entries in 16 charts
Water
Tyla
205 entries in 20 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
332 entries in 24 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1794 entries in 33 charts
Most read news of the week
DJ Shadow Drops "You Played Me" Chrome Sparks Remix; 31-Date Tour Support The Latest Album Action Adventure
Elton John Won An Emmy For His Disney+ Concert Special "Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium"
Guitarist Julian Lage Announces March 1 Release Of His Vivid & Wondrously Textured New Album Speak To Me Produced By Joe Henry
6x-Grammy Nominee And Legendary Gospel Staple Ricky Dillard Shares "Jesus, Jesus, Jesus" Ft. Lisa Knowles-Smith Ahead Of LP Release