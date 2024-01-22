Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Jack Harlow's 'Lovin On Me' Continues To Reign In USA Top40 For A 3rd Week
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The USA Singles Top 40 chart for January 20, 2024, showcases a dynamic and evolving music scene, with Jack Harlow's "Lovin On Me" maintaining its top position. This chart, reflecting the most popular songs in the United States, offers insights into the current musical trends and audience preferences.

Jack Harlow's "Lovin On Me" continues to dominate the chart, holding onto the number one spot. Harlow, known for his unique blend of charismatic rap and catchy melodies, has struck a chord with audiences nationwide, making "Lovin On Me" a standout track in the current music landscape.

Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" remains at number two, showcasing its enduring appeal. Swift, a powerhouse in the pop industry, has once again demonstrated her ability to create songs that resonate with a wide audience, and "Cruel Summer" is no exception.

Tate McRae's "Greedy" stays strong at number three. McRae, known for her emotive storytelling and powerful vocals, continues to capture listeners with this introspective and relatable track. Additionally, her song "Exes" has made a notable impact on the chart, reflecting her growing influence in the pop music scene.



"I Remember Everything" by Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves climbs to the fourth spot. This collaboration between country music stars has garnered attention for its heartfelt lyrics and beautiful harmonies, reflecting the growing interest in country-pop crossovers.

Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red" holds the fifth position, maintaining its place in the top five. Doja Cat's versatility and unique style continue to make her a favorite among listeners, and this track is a testament to her artistic range.

A significant move in the chart is seen with "Lose Control" by Teddy Swims, which jumped from number 12 to number 8. Swims, known for his soulful voice and genre-blending style, has seen a surge in popularity with this track.

Another notable entry is "Truck Bed" by HARDY, a song that has captured the attention of country music fans with its catchy melody and relatable lyrics. HARDY's presence on the chart signifies the continued popularity of country music in the mainstream music scene.

The USA Singles Top 40 chart for January 20, 2024, reflects the diverse musical tastes of the American audience, with a mix of enduring hits, rising tracks, and significant movers capturing listeners' attention. It provides a comprehensive view of what's trending and what continues to resonate with music fans in the US.






