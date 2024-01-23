Post Malone To Perform At Globe Life Field On March 9, 2024



As of 2023, his catalog comprises the GRAMMY® Award-nominated "rockstar" [feat. 21 Savage] (Diamond), "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" [feat. Swae Lee] (Diamond), " ARLINGTON, TX (Top40 Charts) The American Western Weekend, a national sporting event and destination celebration of the American West owned by Teton Ridge, announced today that eventgoers at The American Rodeo on March 9 at Globe Life Field will be treated to a live performance from GRAMMY® Award-nominated, 8x RIAA diamond-certified global superstar Post Malone. Post will perform live in-arena after the final round of on-the-dirt western sports action of The American Rodeo on Saturday night.Tickets for The American Western Weekend, with hallmark events on both Friday and Saturday night, are on sale now, starting at $30, and can be purchased at www.axs.com/americanrodeo. Performance tickets cannot be purchased separately."We are very excited to welcome Post Malone to his hometown of Dallas/Ft. Worth to add to the party happening around The American Western Weekend," said Deirdre Lester, CEO of Teton Ridge. "His energy and drive are very much aligned with the passion that The American Rodeo provokes with rodeo fans and athletes."Malone has recently been dabbling in country music, earning his first placement on Billboard's country charts in November of last year with the song "Pickup Man," a duet with Joe Diffie. The singer-songwriter joined country favorites Morgan Wallen and Hardy to perform the track on the most recent CMA Awards. He is also set to perform at the famed country music Stagecoach Festival in late April 2024.Most recently, he released his highly anticipated fifth full-length record AUSTIN. The album, self-titled after Post's legal name, is yet another shift in sound for Post and features all live instrumentation produced by Post and his longtime collaborators Louis Bell and Andrew Watt. In June, he received the Songwriters Hall of Fame "Hal Davis Starlight Award."The American Western Weekend at Globe Life Field kicks off on Friday night March 8 with The American Performance Horseman. Featuring the Top 5 professionals from the National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA), National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) and National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) standings, this first-of-its-kind competitive exhibition format created by Teton Ridge, fuses the elements of history and competition in an ode to the past, present, and future of western performance horse sports. The precision horsemanship on the dirt will be complemented by a live performance by five-time Entertainer of the Year, country music artist, Luke Bryan.The weekend of western sports and entertainment continues Saturday night, March 9, with nonstop action at The American Rodeo, the biggest single-day rodeo payout in the world, capped with a star performance by Post Malone.The American Rodeo, acquired in 2021 by Teton Ridge - the first omnichannel company comprised of a portfolio of brands focused on multiple facets of the American West - features competitors in all eight traditional rodeo disciplines - barrel racing, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, team roping, tie down roping, bareback riding, saddle bronc and bull riding. For more information or to purchase tickets and premium experiences, eventgoers can visit www.axs.com/americanrodeo. Parking options and details for attendees can be found at www.globelifefield.com/parking.The American Western Weekend March 8th & 9th, 2024 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas features action-packed entertainment, world-class talent and western sports that culminates with The American Rodeo. Hailed as The Crown Jewel of Rodeo™, The American Rodeo is an unrivaled celebration of the pioneering spirit of the American West. The national sporting event offers fans a unique choice - to cheer on western sports' finest, champion athletes, or root for the underdog "Contenders" chasing a $1 million bonus - through every rodeo, roping and riding effort. Added to the festival line-up in 2023, The American Performance Horseman brings together the western equine sports disciplines of reining, reined cow horse and cutting for a $1 million prize. All combined with star-studded music, a western festival and more. For more information on The American Western Weekend, please visit americanrodeo.com or @TheAmerican.TR on Instagram or @TheAmericanTR on Facebook.An 8x diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon, Dallas, TX artist Post Malone regularly rewrites history, blurs boundaries, and incites internet-breaking conversation with every move. Emerging in 2015 with a genre-less brew that inspired a movement, he delivered the diamond-selling " Congratulations " [feat. Quavo], achieved back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, received countless multi-Platinum certifications around the world, and smashed one record after another with his Hot 100-topping hits. In 2022, he pushed boundaries again with his fourth full-length offering, Twelve Carat Toothache, which marked his fourth consecutive Top 5 bow on the Top 200. It also paved the way for his biggest headliner to date, The Twelve Carat Toothache Tour, taking over arenas for multiple dates in major cities throughout the year. He even scored "the highest-certified single in RIAA history" with the 17x-platinum "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" [feat. Swae Lee], netting the biggest single of his generation. In 2023, he garnered a GRAMMY® Award nod in the category of "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" for " I Like You (A Happier Song) " [with Doja Cat], marking his tenth career nomination in six years.Three years prior, his 2019 third full-length, Hollywood's Bleeding [Republic Records], represented an audience and critical high watermark. Not only did it arrive at platinum status and eventually go triple platinum, but it also reigned at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks and returned to the chart for a fifth week, making for the longest run atop the chart of 2019 and the first release to do so in over a year. The quadruple-platinum lead single " Circles " seized #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. It notably occupied a spot on the chart for a record 39 weeks in total. Speaking of making history, he performed a massively popular Nirvana tribute concert on YouTube, raising over $10,000,000 for the World Health Organization in the fight against COVID-19. Hollywood's Bleeding followed the immense success of the triple-Platinum beerbongs & bentleys, which also landed at #1 a year prior. In the wake of beerbongs & bentleys, Post crushed a record in place for 54 years. He charted nine songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100, notching "the most songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100 ever." Moreover, he also trounced the record for most simultaneous Top 40 Hot 100 hits with 14.As of 2023, his catalog comprises the GRAMMY® Award-nominated "rockstar" [feat. 21 Savage] (Diamond), "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" [feat. Swae Lee] (Diamond), " I Fall Apart " (5x-platinum), " Psycho " [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] (5x-platinum), " White Iverson " (5x-platinum), " Better Now " (4x-platinum), and more. Not to mention, he sold out numerous arena tours and hosted and curated his own mega-popular Posty Fest in 2018 and 2019. It all started with his quintuple-platinum influential 2016 debut, Stoney. With records under his belt that will likely never be surpassed and a generation of artists and audiences worldwide under his spell, Post Malone simply doesn't stop. Most recently, he released his highly anticipated fifth full-length record AUSTIN. The album, self-titled after Post's legal name, is yet another shift in sound for Post and features all live instrumentation produced by Post and his longtime collaborators Louis Bell and Andrew Watt. In June, he received the Songwriters Hall of Fame "Hal Davis Starlight Award."



